Hallmark’s Valentine in the Vineyard: Cast and Filming Locations Guide

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ is the third and final installment of Hallmark’s holiday-themed trilogy, ‘In the Vineyard.’ The 2019 movie continues the charming love story of Frankie Baldwin and Nate DeLuca. Picking up from where ‘Summer in the Vineyard’ leaves off, the rom-com follows the couple as they face the unforeseen circumstances of merging their professional and personal lives. When Nate proposes to Frankie, who joyfully accepts, they decide to keep their engagement a secret. Obstacles arise in the two families when Frankie’s cousin, Lexie, and Nate’s brother, Marco, unexpectedly announce their plans to marry on Valentine’s Day, coinciding with the lead couple’s dream wedding scenario.

Faced with financial concerns because of a loan for their business expansion, Frankie and Nate put their own needs aside and help Lexie and Marco prepare for their big day. Directed by Terry Ingram, ‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ captures both the loving essence and the cinematic beauty of the cherished film series. One of the most crucial factors in emphasizing the romantic air in the tale is the stunning portrayal of vineyard life, which carries and even elevates the ‘In the Vineyard’ trilogy to new heights.

Valentine in the Vineyard Filming Locations

The story of ‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ continues to take place in the Sorrento farms, originally located in the Southern Interior of British Columbia. However, like its predecessors, it was instead filmed in distinct cities and towns in the Okanagan Valley region, which are in the neighboring regions of the province. Principal photography commenced in mid-November 2018 and lasted three weeks before coming to a conclusion in early December. During production, the working — and then-proposed — title of the movie was ‘Wedding on the Vineyard.’

Okanagan Valley, British Columbia

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ was thoroughly shot in the central and southern portions of the Okanagan region in British Columbia. The production team took advantage of many natural spots and wineries within the Okanagan Valley. Known for its beautiful vineyards, lakes, and mountainous landscapes, the valley perfectly captures the romantic essence of the film and its theme of a destination dream wedding.

In the city of Penticton, the crew taped shots of Skaha Lake Road and Parkview Street, a popular site among the local community and tourists. Poplar Grove Winery at 425 Middle Bench Road North was selected as one of the many wineries featured in ‘Valentine in the Vineyard,’ providing depth to the Baldwin and DeLuca family businesses. The small town of Oliver provided stunning views of Okanagan Falls and the Okanagan River.

River’s Stone Winery at 143 Buchanan Drive, a location featured in previous installments of the trilogy, was revisited, adding continuity to the series’ visual narrative and borrowing the region’s winemaking heritage. The desert-like mountains and ranches in the small town of Osoyoos contrasted the otherwise superabundant vineyards recorded, providing a diverse backdrop for some of the film’s pivotal sequences. More vineyards were explored in the semi-desert lands of Naramata Bench, adding dimension to Okanagan Valley and their importance to the story.

Valentine in the Vineyard Cast Details

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ once again sees Rachael Leigh Cook stepping into the shoes of Frankie Baldwin, the hardworking and passionate vineyard owner. Cook is best known for her role in the iconic teen comedy ‘She’s All That’ and its 2021 gender-swapped remake ‘He’s All That.’ She also stars in multiple Hallmark projects, including ‘Frozen in Love’ and ‘’Tis the Season to be Merry.’ Actor Brendan Penny also returns as Nate DeLuca, Frankie’s fiancé and a talented chef. Penny is a Hallmark Channel favorite, known for his performance as Kevin O’Brien in the channel’s drama series ‘Chesapeake Shores’ and for the TV movies, ‘In Merry Measure’ and ‘The Wedding Cottage,’ among others.

Marcus Rosner plays Marco DeLuca, Nate’s brother, and is the manager at their family winery. Rosner gained fame with prominent roles in the Lifetime drama series ‘UnREAL’ and also appears in various holiday-themed movies, including ‘Christmas with a Crown’ and ‘Flipping for Christmas.’ Tegan Moss also returns as Lexie Moreau, Frankie’s cousin, this time gaining significantly more screen time and character depth. Moss is known for portraying Rae in ‘Sight Unseen’ and a younger version of Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully in the legendary sci-fi series ‘The X-Files.’

Michael Kopsa reprises his role as Charles Baldwin, Frankie’s father, making it one of the final outings in his career. The late actor had a prolific career with over 200 acting credits, including voiceover work in ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ and his notable role as Captain Windmark in ‘Fringe’ and the TV movie ‘Love in the Forest.’ The supporting cast includes Laura Soltis as Carla DeLuca, Madison Smith as Gabe DeLuca, Teryl Rothery as Patricia Moreau, Elfina Luk as Dorothy Hubbard, Stephanie Bennett as Shay Michaels, Kendall Cross as Helen Bradley, Kwesi Ameyaw as the reverend at the wedding, and Hayley Gray as an observer.

