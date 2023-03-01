Anna Strigl: Where is THTH Germany’s Runner-Up Now?

While there’s no denying the dating world has often been glamorized, the entire saga of Anna Strigl in ‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany‘ is proof of just how complex and confusing it can actually be. After all, she was left in the dust not once but twice despite her best efforts to build deep emotional connections, only to soon realize her worth and understand she’s perfect exactly the way she is. So now, if you wish to learn more about her tumultuous experiences within this Netflix production as well as her current possible standing in the real world, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Anna Strigl’s Too Hot to Handle: Germany Journey

From the moment 25-year-old Innsbruck, Austria native Anna stepped foot into the retreat, she honestly turned heads with her sheer beauty, striking eyes, long blonde hair, and charming smile. The fact her aura is also warm was simply the cherry on top, which is why it is no surprise that her forward, unabashed flirting with both Stella Stegmann and Fabio Falconieri was gladly reciprocated. However, the truth is she was able to have genuine, meaningful conversations with the latter alone while sharing a bed, driving them to pair up as one of the strongest duos in the villa initially.

Though little did Anna realize that something as superficial as a gorgeous new contestant coming in would quickly crumble everything apart because Fabio could not take his eyes off Lorra Sophie. What’s worse is he then began lying, conceded this latest joinee “triggered” a unique feeling in him, and even tried to explain himself without revealing he just didn’t find Anna attractive anymore. Therefore, when it came to light Sophie hadn’t flirted with him once, contrary to his claims, not only did Anna confront and part ways with him, but he was also eliminated from the entire experiment.

This elimination actually gave way to the entry of three brand new cast members, amongst whom was the self-proclaimed explosive mix of hotness, charm, and confidence Patrick “Paddy.” He immediately went for Anna, who surprisingly responded to his advances despite still being a little hung up on her former fling since she was more than ready to start afresh without worries. She did feel guilty after they broke the rules by kissing and felt judged by her fellow participants, yet the fact they were able to share a bed as well as communicate without holding back did make things a lot easier.

Nevertheless, even Paddy soon began pulling back because he didn’t want to be a rebound guy, which shocked Anna once he finally opened up as she felt like they were building something real. The duo was fortunately able to have a proper conversation later on, wherein the former apologized for how he handled the whole situation, leading to them ending things on friendly terms. Therefore, since she was able to grow individually throughout this retreat by handling each great high and painful low with her head held high, she ended her experience as the runner-up.

Where is Anna Strigl Now?

From what we can tell, Anna is still primarily based in her homeland of Austria, where she seems perfectly content to be serving as a digital creator, public figure, as well as traveler. She actually has a TikTok account with over 2.1 million followers, a YouTube channel, and an active Instagram profile, wherein her content is either comedy sketches or stories of her life, giving fans an insight into who she really is. We should also mention that although she still appears to be single at the moment, she has managed to maintain a great connection with Stella Stegmann, as seen below.

