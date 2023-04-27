Where is Clock (2023) Filmed?

Written and directed by Alexis Jacknow, Hulu’s ‘Clock’ is a science fiction horror thriller movie that stars Dianna Agron (‘Shiva Baby‘) as Ella, a woman who gives in to the constant societal pressure to have children, coming from her friends, family, and everyone around her, and enrolls in a clinical trial in order to repair her damaged biological clock. Managing her treatment is the pioneer doctor who goes by the name of Dr. Elizabeth Simmons. During her treatment, when something seemingly goes wrong, Ella begins to lose her grip on reality and spirals down the path of insanity.

Besides Dianna Agron, the thriller film also features brilliant onscreen performances from some notable actors and actresses, including Jay Ali (‘Daredevil‘), Saul Rubinek (‘Frasier’), and Melora Hardin (‘The Office‘). As the story progresses, the visuals in Ella’s mind and the screen tend to become more and more surreal, making it hard for the audience to comprehend what’s real and what’s not. Furthermore, the backdrop of different locations as the protagonist slowly loses her mind adds another layer of chaos to the narrative. So, it is only natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Clock.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

Clock Filming Locations

‘Clock’ was filmed in Texas, specifically in Austin. The principal photography for the horror thriller movie seemingly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Given the diversity when it comes to economy, landscapes, and culture, Texas makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including a film like ‘Clock.’ So, let’s not waste any time and dive into all the specific locations where Ella fights to keep her hold on sanity in the Hulu movie!

Austin, Texas

The capital of the state of Texas, Austin, served as the primary production location for ‘Clock,’ with the director and her team setting up camp at different sites in and around the city for shooting the film against suitable backdrops. For instance, in order to record many exterior scenes, they utilized different neighborhoods and streets across Austin. So, it is most likely that you might be able to spot quite a few popular landmarks and sites present in the city. Some of them are Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge, the Texas State Capitol, the Austin Public Library, the Texas Memorial Museum, the Driskill Hotel, and the Harry Ransom Center.

As for the interior portions of the movie, while some of them are seemingly shot inside actual locations, there might be a possibility that a few interiors were taped on a sound stage of one of the film studios situated in Austin. Some of the notable film studios in the city are ATX Film Studios, Austin Studios, and Riot Studios. Apart from ‘Clock,’ the city has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. So, you can spot the locales of Austin in ‘Bird Box,’ ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ ‘The Faculty,’ ‘Friday the 13th,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’

