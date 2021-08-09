‘Family Game Fight!’ is a reality show led by actors and celebrity couple Kristen Bell (‘The Good Place‘) and Dax Shepard (‘The Ranch‘). On the show, two groups of contestants compete against each other in a series of bizarre and crazy games for a chance to win $100,000. That’s not all! Hosts Bell and Shepard each join one team and face off against each other while trying to help their respective teams win. The series is a healthy dose of family-friendly fun, and the couple’s spectacular chemistry lights up the stage. Curious to find out where the exciting show is filmed? We’ve got you covered! Here’s everything we know.

Family Game Fight Filming Locations

‘Family Game Fight!’ is filmed in Burbank, California. The city is a renowned spot for film and television production and also home to the headquarters of Warner Bros. Studios, the production house behind the show. Let’s take a closer look at the show’s filming site!

Burbank, California

‘Family Game Fight!’ is filmed on a soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank. The studio property is located at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank, a city located in San Fernando Valley, LA County. The facility was formerly known as Warner Bros.-Seven Arts Studios from 1967–1970 and The Burbank Studios from 1972–1990. The studio houses 36 soundstages varying in size from 6,000 to 32,000 sq feet. Popular shows such as ‘Friends,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’ were also filmed at the studio.

The show is filmed on a set that is equipped with all the props and gimmicks required for the games the contestants and hosts play. Hosts and real-life couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reside in Los Angeles, which is close to Burbank. Moreover, artists and technicians adept in the filmmaking process can be easily hired in LA County.

California offers up to 20% tax credit on expenses incurred during the production of TV shows in the state. All these factors likely contributed to the maker’s decision to film the show in LA County.

Both Shepard and Bell have called the filming process of the show one of the most challenging experiences of their careers. “A lot of them are really, really bad games. They’re torture games. They’re not nice games, but we got through it,” Bell told USA Today about her experience on the show.

