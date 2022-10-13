Where is Jock Purcell From Wild Croc Territory Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wild Croc Territory‘ is a wildlife reality series set in Northern Territory, Australia. The show follows Matt Wright and his teammates as they rescue wild crocodiles from areas near human settlements. The group aims to complete their work in such a manner that no person or animal is harmed in the process. The show has its fair share of risky moments that are mainly a result of the dangerous nature of the job. Despite that, the team makes sure to have fun whenever possible and enjoy the natural treasures around them.

The recently released season 1 of the series allows viewers to get to know the cast members while they work. Naturally, fans of the show are eager to learn more about the members of the crocodile wrangling team. One such person of interest is none other than Jock Purcell, a seasoned member of Wright’s group. If you, too, are curious about Jock’s current whereabouts, here is what we know about the same!

Jock Purcell’s Wild Croc Territory Journey

‘Wild Croc Territory’ introduced Jock Purcell as a crucial member of Matt Wright’s team of crocodile wranglers. Officially, Jock serves as the Chopper Pilot for the group, though that does not mean that he never steps out of the helicopter. In fact, most of Jock’s time on-screen during the show shows him working with the rest of the crew on the ground level and tackling the crocodile that the team means to rescue.

For Jock, the work is satisfying, though dangerous. Before the production of the show, Jock had lost two of his fingers, but he claimed that it’s really a person’s limb that one needs to watch out for in this line of work. Midway through the first season of the Netflix show, Jock gains a new teammate in the form of Finn Hazleton-Hammond, who also happens to be Wright’s brother-in-law. The exploits of the team as they train Finn to be a part of the group are entertaining and impressive.

Where is Jock Purcell Now?

As of writing, Jock Purcell lives in Darwin, Australia, and continues to work with Matt Wright. He is apparently also affiliated with Territory Outfitters, an Outdoor & Sporting Goods company. Weeks after the filming of ‘Wild Croc Territory’ wrapped up, Jock’s close friend and work partner, Chris “Willow” Wilson, passed away in a tragic accident. Chris was part of the trio of seasoned crocodile wranglers that appeared in the Netflix show, and Jock was deeply grieved by the loss of his friend.

Jock has been happily married to Jordan Purcell since June 5, 2021. The couple had originally planned to get married in 2020, but the plans were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, on the night of the pair’s engagement in 2019, Jock was apparently locked out of their room in SkyCity Casino without any clothes and had to be let in by the security guards.

Jordan presently works as a Registered Nurse at Darwin Private Hospital. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Florence Isabel Purcell, in June 2022. The new parents are quite proud of their little bundle of joy and are always happy to profess their affection for their daughter on social media. During their free time, the family seems to enjoy spending time in nature and taking part in outdoor activities. We wish them the very best in their lives and hope that they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Where Are Matt Wright and His Wife Kaia Now?