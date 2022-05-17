Where Is Josh Brubaker aka Bru From The Circle Now?

Netflix’s thrilling game show ‘The Circle‘ perfectly represents the current trends of real-world social media platforms. After getting a group of participants, the show has them reside in isolated apartments, completely cut off from the rest of the world. Although the most popular person is crowned the winner at the end, the participants are only allowed to interact with each other through a specially made social media platform. As the platforms deals in texts and images, anonymity plays a massive factor, and often players choose to project themselves as someone else in their effort to win.

Josh Brubaker, aka Bru, became a fan-favorite contestant on season 4 because of his boyish charm and ready wit. Moreover, viewers were also surprised to learn that he is a major TikTok and radio star. Nevertheless, with cameras now turned away, people are curious to know where Bru is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Who Is Josh Brubaker?

Josh Brubaker is a well-known name in the entertainment industry as he appears on several popular radio stations, including Detroit’s 93.1 Nash FM, and even hosts his own show on weeknights on Sacramento’s 106.5 The End. Additionally, he also has a massive following of over 4.1 million fans on the social media platform TikTok. However, even then, Bru was pretty inconspicuous among his ‘The Circle’ co-stars as only John, who was catfishing as Carol, managed to recognize him.

Apart from becoming a fan-favorite contestant, because of his ready wit, charming ways, and down-to-earth personality, Bru also became one of the most trusted members of ‘The Circle’ family. Most of his co-stars found the radio personality to be quite amicable and sought to build an alliance with him. However, over time, Bru got quite close to Alyssa and Yu-Ling, and the three, jokingly, called themselves the best “throuple” of season 4. On the other hand, Bru was also fast friends with Carol (John) and considered her to be his “Circle mother.” Unfortunately, in episode 9, Bru was faced with a choice to eliminate either Alyssa or Carol, as Yu-Ling betrayed the alliance and chose to save Rachel. Although Bru went with his heart and chose Carol, Alyssa met him before leaving the show and ensured there was no bad blood between the two.

Interestingly, Bru also built up a strong connection with Nathan (Alex) after coming across him during the “hacking” event. The two were determined to watch each other’s backs and even supported each other in front of other people. However, in a sudden twist of fate, Bru was voted to be the least popular member in episode 12, which immediately blocked him from the game. Before leaving, Bru chose to visit Nathan and was surprised to discover that he was a catfish. Nevertheless, Alex and Bru appeared to connect during their time together, and it seemed like the beginning of a wonderful friendship.

Where Is Josh Brubaker Now?

With filming now over, Bru eased himself back into everyday life and has since resumed his regular radio shows. Besides, he seems to be living the best days of his life surrounded by family and friends. We are also glad to report that Bru is currently in a beautiful relationship with fellow TikTok star Anna Sitar, and the two often share the wonderful memories they make on social media. Coming to his experience on ‘The Circle,’ the TikTok and radio personality seems to have enjoyed his time on the show and has even maintained strong bonds with a few of his co-stars. It truly is incredible to witness Bru’s success, and we hope happiness never evades him in the years to come.

Read More: Where Is Crissa From The Circle Now?