Where is Jung Hae-min From Physical 100 Now?

As one of the biggest fitness shows out there, Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ is well-known for its entertaining premise and execution. Thanks to the competition, people across the world have come to know some of the most dedicated fitness enthusiasts. The dedication and strength showcased by some of the contestants of the Korean reality series left many in awe as people banded together to express their admiration for the same. One of the most popular participants from the show is none other than Jung Hae-Min, a cyclist whose performance was one of the most impressive. Naturally, people are eager to know more about him and his current whereabouts. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Who is Jung Hae-Min?

As a professional cyclist, Jung Hae-Min has participated in several events and even claimed various medals. This means that the athlete is often seen receiving prizes on various prestigious occasions. However, cycling is far from the only activity that the reality TV star seems to enjoy. He is quite fond of traveling across the world and holds a fond love for various forms of golf. Moreover, he is a food enthusiast who likes to eat and drink to his heart’s content. Whether it is driving ATVs, climbing mountains, or working out in the gym, Jung makes sure to enjoy every moment of his life.

When Jung entered the Netflix show, he was surrounded by people from various walks of life, each eager to prove their mettle. After his impressive performance in the pre-quest and the first task, he became a part of Jo Jin-hyeong‘s team and cleared the second task. He and his team partnered up with Choo Sung-hoon‘s group for the third quest and bagged the first position with an impressive time of 13 minutes and 34 seconds.

For the penultimate task, Jung Hae-min chose to partake in the game known as The Punishment of Sisyphus and roll a 100 kg rock up and down inclined slopes. At the end of the task, he only had to beat Yung Sung-bin to secure a position in the finals. For the last and final quest, Jung and 4 other finalists had to complete a series of tasks. Thanks to his determination and clever thinking, the cyclist was able to make it to the last of the games after three other participants had been eliminated. However, he was not as fast as Woo Jin-Yong when it came to pulling a heavy and long rope. Despite his near miss, Jung seemingly enjoyed his time on the show and the connections he made while being a competitor.

Where is Jung Hae-Min Now?

It seems like Jung Hae-Min is thriving in his personal and professional life. Not only has the athlete been doing a fantastic job in the field of cycling, but he is also garnering much love from the public due to his spectacular on-screen performance. His fanbase has grown massively since the show premiered, and the cyclist now has over 5 thousand Instagram followers. The reality TV star recently went on a trip across Europe and visited places like Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

Never the person to let a golden opportunity go, Jung even climbed the famous Swiss mountain known as Jungfraujoch. When not riding a cycle, he can be seen working out in a gym to maintain his physical health. His success as a professional cyclist has allowed him to partner up with brands like Biosteel Korea. The athlete has recently moved to Gwangmyeong, South Korea. He also seems to enjoy the company of his friends and is always happy to share his accomplishments with his admirers.

