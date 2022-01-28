Where is Lifetime’s Million Dollar Hustle Filmed?

‘Million Dollar Hustle’ is an unscripted reality TV docuseries on Lifetime that features self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington AKA Coach Stormy as she guides a group of women leaders financially and personally towards achieving their goals. These successful ladies are known as the Circle of Bosses, and they fight it out to retain their place in Stormy’s elite inner circle.

Coach Stormy trains the women entrepreneurs to participate in various wellness and business challenges, to generate revenue and attain holistic development. Set against the backdrop of the luxurious lifestyle of the cast members, ‘Million Dollar Hustle’ is visually appealing and inspires the viewers to go after their dreams. In case you wonder where this dynamic show is filmed, we have all the details you need.

Million Dollar Hustle Filming Locations

‘Million Dollar Hustle’ is filmed in Florida, particularly in Miami. Produced by Pink Sneakers Productions and 9th Degree, principal photography for the first season most likely took place in 2021. The cast members were hand-picked to include some of the most accomplished female personalities in the field of transformational marketing. Now, let’s have a closer look at the filming sites.

Miami, Florida

‘Million Dollar Hustle’ season 1 is primarily filmed in Miami, a bustling coastal city in southeastern Florida. The city is a major hub for finance, arts, commerce, and culture and is also a major international tourism spot. Miami reportedly has the third tallest skyline in the country, which is studded with magnificent high-rise buildings. The city is a prominent destination for television production and Spanish language media, which help in boosting the economy of the city.

Miami has several tourist attractions like the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Greater Downtown Miami, Brickell City Center, and South Beach. The city annually hosts the prestigious Miami International Film Festival as well as the Calle Ocho Music Festival to honor the spirited Latin and Caribbean culture and music. Numerous movies such as ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘Reminiscence‘ were filmed in Miami. Furthermore, it also serves as a shooting site for hit TV shows such as ‘Dexter,’ ‘Prison Break,’ and ‘Miami Vice.’

Miami Beach, Florida

The production team of ‘Million Dollar Hustle’ most likely moved to the island city of Miami Beach in southern Florida to conduct filming. The resort city is located in Miami-Dade County, just about 10 miles from Miami. Important scenes from season 1 were filmed at the Versace Mansion AKA Casa Casuarina, located at 1116 Ocean Drive. Built in 1930, the property was previously owned by late designer Gianni Versace and is currently a luxury boutique hotel.

Furthermore, Miami Beach houses the famous Art Deco District, which is a historical landmark and has the largest collection of Art Deco architecture in the world. The movies ‘Scarface‘ and ‘Red Eye’ were filmed in the city as well.

