Where is Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman Filmed?

A spin-off of the ‘Mountain Men,’ History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman’ is a reality competition series that brings together some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen and tests their skills in different kinds of challenges involving ancient weapons such as bows, primitive knives, and firearms. The competitors must face distance, obstacle, and precision challenges as they compete to earn the title of the Ultimate Marksman and a grand cash prize of $10,000.

Apart from the enthralling format of the competition show, what keeps the viewers invested in the series is the inclusion of two hosts — a former ‘Survivor‘ contestant Colby Donaldson and World Champion shooter Mark Romano. In order to win the contest, the contestants must have accuracy, precision, knowledge of different weapons, and unique techniques. The isolated site where these competitors face off suits the overall vibe of the show, but it also makes the viewers wonder where it is shot. Well, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same to appease your curiosity!

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman Filming Locations

‘Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman’ is filmed in Montana, the fourth-largest state by area and the third-least densely populated state in the United States. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off series seemingly took place in August 2022. Without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific sites where the marksmen and markswomen compete in different challenges!’

Montana

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman’ are lensed in one of the ranches in Montana, which is situated in the Mountain West division of the Western United States. While the western half of the state has many mountain ranges, the eastern half is known for the western prairie terrain and badlands. As for Montana’s economy, it is based on several sectors such as healthcare, service, and government sectors, but mainly agriculture, including ranching and cereal grain farming.

Since ranching is one of the primary sources of Montana’s economy, it only makes sense that there are plenty of ranches throughout the state. One of them serves as the production location for the competition series. Besides that, the state also consists of many rivers and creeks, which provide water resources for different purposes, including hydropower, recreation, mining, irrigation, and drinking. Over the years, the Big Sky Country has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Father Stu,’ ‘What Separates Us,’ ‘Almost Heroes,’ and ‘Yellowstone.’

Read More: Is Mountain Men Scripted?