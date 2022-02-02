Where is Murderville Filmed?

Starring Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, and Phillip Smithey, ‘Murderville’ is a murder-mystery series inspired by BBC Three’s sitcom ‘Murder in Successville.’ In each episode, Terry Seattle – a detective who investigates high stake cases – is accompanied by clueless celebrity guest stars. Since the series does not rely on scripts, the stars are required to improvise, leading to several comical situations. The absurd take on crime can be best described as a spoof of typical police procedural shows. It captures the hilarious drama that follows once the celebrities are pushed into the aforementioned situations with no prior knowledge of their onscreen characters.

The filming of the show is done in several indoor locations, with crime scenes creating the much-needed atmospheric tension. But this is immediately diffused by the hilarious analysis of the characters the celebrity guests portray. However, one cannot help but be intrigued by the show’s setting. In case you are curious to learn where the series is shot, we have got you covered.

Murderville Filming Locations

‘Murderville’ is filmed in Los Angeles, California. The filming for the first season was reportedly carried out in the summer of 2021. The western U.S state is home to Paramount Studios, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros Studio, Universal Studios, and Sony Pictures Studio, which are collectively known as the Big 5.

It’s only natural that the producers decided to film the series in such a prominent location known for film and television production. However, the filming in California is limited to one city only, so let’s learn more about it.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles serves as the primary filming location for the murder-mystery streaming series. Back in the 1920s, more than 80 percent of the global film industry was in the sprawling Southern California city. Although with globalization, film production was later diversified to different parts of the world, the City of Angels has managed to remain a sought-after filming location.

Major film studios like Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, and a few others are all located in and around Los Angeles. As expected, the city has hosted the production of several popular television shows over the years. Some prominent names include ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ and ‘Pam & Tommy.’

Los Angeles has been very successful in attracting filmmakers to the region because of several factors like ease of availability of experienced crews, favorable weather conditions, production facilities, and accessibility to some of the best studios in the world.

