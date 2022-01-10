Where Is Naomi Filmed?

Created by Ava DuVernay, ‘Naomi’ is a superhero drama series revolving around a comic book-loving teen girl who discovers that she has superpowers after she begins to investigate her origins and a supernatural event in her hometown. Based on the DC comic book series of the same name written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by Jamal Campbell, The CW show focuses on the adventures of Naomi McDuffie.

Naomi’s relatable and complex fangirl persona and the fact that her hometown environment is rooted in everyday reality make her origin story compelling and entertaining. We regularly see Naomi in situations most teenagers find themselves in — except she eventually develops superpowers! Her small-town backdrop certainly accentuates the peculiarity of the rapid changes happening in her life. Understandably, many are curious about where this teen show is brought to life. Well, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Naomi.’

Naomi Filming Locations

‘Naomi’ is set in Port Oswego, a small town in the Pacific Northwest. Filming of the pilot episode took place in April 2021, while the production on the rest of the inaugural season commenced in August 2021. The production team follows COVID-19 protocols in order to maintain the safety of the cast and crew. Now, let’s finally take a close look at the filming locations of this exciting superhero show.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Naomi’ is filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia. After all, the City in a Forest is known for being one of the most sought-after filming locations in the country after Hollywood. With its beneficial tax credits, a large community of film industry professionals, and diverse landscape which is able to emulate other parts of the country, it’s no surprise that Atlanta AKA Hollywood of the South is selected as the filming site for a show about a teen superhero’s origins.

In particular, filming of the show takes place in Decatur, which is approximately 15 minutes away from Atlanta and is located within the Atlanta metropolitan area. In particular, Downtown Decatur and Decatur Square serve as important backdrops in the show. Additionally, according to reports, Kennesaw — which is around 30 minutes away from Atlanta — also serves as a filming location for the show’s exterior scenes.

Atlanta’s high schools, elegant neighborhoods, shopping centers, and green forests effectively depict Naomi’s normal environment in Port Oswego, which quickly changes when she discovers her powers. Thus, ‘Naomi’ manages to portray a realistic small-town setting by choosing Atlanta as its filming base. Popular shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Black Lightning,’ and ‘Stargirl’ too were filmed in and around Atlanta.

