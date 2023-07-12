Where is Netflix’s Burn the House Down Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Moyashi Fujisawa, Netflix’s ‘Burn the House Down’ is a Japanese mystery thriller drama series that follows Anzu Murata, whose mother took the blame for an unfortunate and tragic fire that burned their house to the ground 13 years ago. This event caused the separation of her parents, after which her father, Mr. Mitarai, got married and settled down with Makiko. Returning to the house of the Mitarais more than a decade later under a pseudonym as a housekeeper, Anzu Murata is greeted and given a warm welcome by the beautiful second wife of Mr. Mitarai.

Caring and innocent on the surface, Anzu gets hired and starts working her shifts at the house. However, her ulterior motive is to infiltrate the Mitarai house, find out the culprit who caused the fire all those years ago, and reclaim the house and family that was hers, to begin with. The luxurious residence of the Mitarai family and the Mitarai Hospital are a couple of regular features through various episodes of the series. So, naturally, these interesting locations are likely to spark some questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘Burn the House Down’ in the minds of the audience. If you are in the same boat, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Burn the House Down Filming Locations

‘Burn the House Down’ is filmed in its entirety in Japan, seemingly in and around Tokyo. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series seemingly took place around the summer of 2022. Given the vastness and versatility of the terrains of the island country, it makes for an ideal choice as a filming site for different types of productions. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Tokyo, Japan

From the looks of it, the production team of ‘Burn the House Down’ supposedly sets up camp across Tokyo, officially known as the Tokyo Metropolis. In order to shoot the exterior of the burning house, they possibly use CGI and construct a set in one of the film studios situated in and around the capital of Japan. On the other hand, the scenes involving the fictional Mitarai Hospital are seemingly lensed inside an actual establishment to grant the viewers a more immersive viewing experience.

The thriller series also incorporates various exterior scenes, including a few aerial shots of the metropolis through each episode. So, it is highly likely that you might spot several popular buildings, monuments, and other attractions in the backdrop of some important exterior sequences. Some of them are Nishi-Shinjuku, Mount Fuji, the Tokyo Tower, the National Diet Building, the Imperial Palace, the Shibuya Scramble Crossing, and Tokyo Skytree.

Apart from ‘Burn the House Down,’ Tokyo has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, the locales of Japan’s capital have also been featured in ‘Kate,’ ‘Lost Girls and Love Hotels,’ ‘Hunt,’ ‘Ichi the Killer,’ ‘High and Low,’ ‘Confessions,’ ‘Drops of God,’ and ‘Tokyo Vice.’

