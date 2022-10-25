Where is Netflix’s Family Reunion Filmed?

Created by Meg DeLoatch, Netflix’s ‘Family Reunion’ is a sitcom that follows the McKellan family as they travel to another city to attend their family reunion. Later, they decide to stay in the new city to be closer to their extended family. However, the transition isn’t as easy as the McKellans had anticipated. Be it the church services or the forced family bonding, the family of six struggles in almost every department as they try to get used to life in the new city.

These instances of ups and downs in the McKellans’ lives make for a funny and entertaining watch. What makes the narrative all the more enthralling are the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, and Talia Jackson. Since most sitcoms are usually shot in studios and sets, it is natural for you to wonder if that’s the case with the Netflix series as well. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the actual filming sites and put your curious mind out of its misery!

Family Reunion Filming Locations

‘Family Reunion’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The taping of the inaugural iteration of the comedy series seemingly started in October 2018 and ended in June 2019. As for the sophomore round, production began in February 2020 but halted around April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team resumed work in late September 2020 to resume the shooting of season 2, which finally concluded in February 2021.

Furthermore, the principal photography for the third season reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Although the story is set in Columbus, Georgia, the makers prefer shooting the series in the Golden State. Now, let’s walk through the specific sites where the Netflix show is recorded!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Family Reunion’ are lensed in Los Angeles, California’s largest city and the second most populous city in the United States. In particular, the production team utilizes the facilities of the Paramount Studios at 5555 Melrose Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood.

The film studio consists of 30 different sound stages totaling over 360,000 square feet of stage space, ten audience-rated stages, wardrobe cages, mill space, and a wide range of scenic locations in the backlot. All these facilities make it a suitable production location for different projects, including a sitcom like ‘Family Reunion.’

Located in Southern California, Los Angeles is home to numerous gorgeous beaches, posh neighborhoods, and a sprawling downtown area. Over the years, the City of Angels’ vast and diverse landscape has been utilized to lens several movies and TV shows. Some notable ones are ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

