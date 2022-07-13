Where is Netflix’s Hurts Like Hell Filmed? Is it a True Story?

‘Hurts Like Hell’ is a Thai drama series that revolves around Muay Thai, which is a Thai sport regarded as a national heritage. The narrative unravels the dirty and underworld secrets of the once-respected sport through the eyes of boxers, referees, coaches, gamblers, and commentators. It dramatically depicts the illegal gambling and match-fixing that people indulge in, which becomes the reason for Muay Thai’s downfall. The dark undertone used throughout the series against the backdrops of the crowd and boxing ring sets the tone for the narrative. In addition, the documentary-style of the realistic and seemingly authentic narrative is bound to make you wonder if the series has any roots in reality or not. Well, allow us to get rid of all your curiosities regarding the Netflix series!

Hurts Like Hell Filming Locations

‘Hurts Like Hell’ is lensed entirely in Thailand, specifically in Bangkok. The principal photography seemingly took place in the summer of 2021. By choosing to record the series in Thailand, where the narrative is set, the production team managed to introduce an element of authenticity to it. This enhances the overall quality of the series as the viewers get a more immersive experience.

Officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, the country is situated in Southeast Asia. Thailand is home to a variety of different geographic regions, from the mountainous area in the north to the flat Chao Phraya river valley in the center of the country. Now, let’s navigate the specific sites showcased in the Thai series!

Bangkok, Thailand

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Hurts Like Hell’ were taped in and around Bangkok, the capital and most populous city of Thailand. The cast and crew members of the Netflix series seemingly traveled across the capital city to record interior and exterior shots against suitable backdrops. It is possible that they utilized the facilities of an actual boxing ring or a film studio to shoot the boxing scenes.

Officially known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon in Thai, Bangkok is situated in the Chao Phraya River delta in the country’s central plain. The city is considered a regional force when it comes to the finance industry and business, and an international hub for health care and transport. In addition, Bangkok has contributed quite a lot to the arts, fashion, and entertainment industry as well. Known for its street life and cultural landmarks, the capital city has also featured in quite a lot of filming projects. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of the city for production are ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘Kate,’ ‘The Hangover Part II,’ ‘Wanted,’ and ‘Lexx.’

Is Hurts Like Hell Based on a True Story?

Yes, Netflix’s ‘Hurts Like Hell’ is inspired by true stories. The narrative of the series is filled with some shocking, untold, and unexpected truths that occur behind the scenes of the revered sport of Muay Thai. Even though the Thai sport appears to be brutal yet fair on the surface, the truth is far from it as the viewers get a glimpse into the hidden reality of the sport through this drama series.

The documentary-style series features the realistic dramatization of how real fighters have gone through adversities while being a part of the Muay Thai scene. It depicts the reasons why they cannot just up and leave the sport for good; one of them being the fact that Muay Thai is much more than just a sport to them, it’s a way of life. So, despite the hardships and darker side of the sport, these fighters keep putting their gloves back on, which is portrayed quite authentically in the series.

The eye-opening narrative is made even more immersive and authentic with the help of its documentary-style storytelling, with boxers, referees, gamblers, and coaches talking directly to the viewers. In an interview, Rob Cox, a respected journalist, trainer, and commentator who has been involved in the sport for several years, stated that Muay Thai would have already been a dead sport if it wasn’t for the gamblers. He claimed that they are the ones killing the sport but also the ones who are keeping it alive. So, by taking into account all the above-mentioned factors, it is fair to say that ‘Hurts Like Hell’ is rooted in reality and showcases some necessary truths about Muay Thai.

