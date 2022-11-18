Where is Netflix’s Reign Supreme Filmed?

Based on true events, Netflix’s ‘Reign Supreme’ (originally titled ‘Le Monde de Demain’) is a French biographical musical drama series created by Katell Quillévéré, Hélier Cisterne, Vincent Poymiro, and David Elkaïm. Set in the 1980s, the narrative gives us a glimpse into the past of the famous French band Suprême NTM and how it was formed. It follows two teenage friends — Didier Morville and Bruno Lopes — who hang out with each other frequently as they dance, draw graffiti, and rap around the city.

Together, Didier and Bruno, forge the birth of French hip-hop and turn it into a relevant and one of the favorite genres of music in France. The hip-hop-based series is made all the more enthralling by the impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Anthony Bajon, Melvin Boomer, Andranic Manet, and Victor Bonnel. Moreover, the use of several interesting locations is bound to leave viewers scratching their heads, trying to guess the actual filming sites of ‘Reign Supreme.’ Well, if you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Reign Supreme Filming Locations

‘Reign Supreme’ is filmed in its entirety in France, specifically in Île-de-France. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the biographical series commenced in early February 2021 and wrapped up in late May of the same year. Since most of the story is based in France, the filming unit chooses to shoot the series on location and provide us with a much more authentic and immersive viewing experience. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Île-de-France, France

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Reign Supreme’ are lensed in and around Île-de-France, the most populous of France’s eighteen regions. The production team supposedly traveled across the region to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. They primarily set up camp in Paris, the capital and most populous city of France, which is also the center of the Île-de-France region.

Situated in the northcentral part of the country, Île-de-France’s economy is mainly dependent on several sectors, including electronics, finance, aerospace, optics, and IT services, to name a few. It is home to many historical landmarks and monuments, such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Palace of Versailles, the Palace of Fontainebleau, and the chateau of Vaux-le-Vicomte. In addition, the region has served as a prominent filming site in a number of movies and TV shows. Some of them are ‘The Take,’ ‘Monte Carlo,’ ‘Cold War,’ ‘Perfect Nanny,’ and ‘The Inside Game.’

