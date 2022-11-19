Where is Netflix’s Somebody Filmed?

Loosely based on the 1991 novel ‘American Psycho’ by Bret Easton Ellis, Netflix’s ‘Somebody’ is a South Korean crime thriller series created by Jung Ji-woo and Han Ji-wan that revolves around a competent developer named Sum, who develops a dating app called ‘Somebody.’ Despite being socially awkward, she has a couple of friends in Mok-Won and Ki-Eun, the latter of which is a detective. When a murder takes place through the dating app, Ki-Eun hops on the case and begins investigating.

Yoon-O, a charismatic figure and an architectural designer by profession, is the one responsible for the murder as he uses ‘Somebody’ to find all his victims. When he meets Sum, she is instantly attracted to him, not knowing that Yoon-O harbors a dark secret. Featuring impressive performances from Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-lim, and Kim Yong-ji, the thrilling narrative is filled with the themes of violence, deceit, and murder, which is highlighted better by the relatively darker undertone. Moreover, the use of interesting locations keeps the viewers guessing about the actual filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Somebody Filming Locations

‘Somebody’ is filmed in its entirety in South Korea. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series seemingly commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us traverse all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

South Korea

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Somebody’ are lensed in South Korea, a country in East Asia that constitutes the southern part of the Korean peninsula. From the looks of it, the filming unit sets up camp in various locations around the nation to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, they supposedly utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in the country to record some key portions of the thriller series as well.

Being a highly developed country, South Korea’s inhabitants have access to one of the world’s fastest internet connection speeds and the densest high-speed railway network, making their lives convenient and easier. K-pop and K-dramas make South Korean culture world-famous and quite relevant among youth around the world. Tourism is one of the contributing sectors to the country’s economy as thousands of tourists visit South Korea each year.

Apart from tourists, many filmmakers also frequent the East Asian nation for shooting purposes. Over the years, South Korea has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Parasite,’ ‘Oldboy,’ ‘Train to Busan,’ ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘All of Us Are Dead.’

