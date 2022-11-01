Where is Netflix’s The Final Score Filmed?

Inspired by the Andrés Escobar murder case, Netflix’s ‘The Final Score’ (original title ‘Goles en Contra’) is a Colombian sports biographical series created by Pablo Gonzalez and C.S. Prince that centers upon one of Colombia’s most beloved defenders, Andrés Escobar. Apart from focusing on the rise and fall of the Colombian soccer player, the narrative also revolves around the complicated and tense relationship between several Colombian professional soccer players and drug cartels during the 1980s and 1990s in Colombia.

This dangerous relationship turns out to be deadly when Andrés Escobar scores his own goal in an important match, which leads to his murder later. The dark side of soccer and the biography of Andrés keep things interesting through each episode and keep the viewers invested in the series. At the same time, the setting of 80s and 90s Colombia and the backdrop of soccer stadiums makes one wonder where ‘The Final Score’ is shot. Well, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same to fill you in on the details!

The Final Score Filming Locations

‘The Final Score’ is filmed in Colombia and California, specifically in Bogotá, Medellín, and Pasadena. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the sports series seemingly commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in March of the same year. Since the story is set in Colombia, the filming unit chooses to shoot a majority of the scenes in the South American country itself to give the viewers a more immersive experience. Now, let’s traverse the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Bogotá, Colombia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Final Score’ are lensed in and around Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia and one of the largest cities in the world. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly travels across the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. It seems that they set up camp in Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín at Carrera 30 y Calle 57 in Teusaquillo. However, it is also possible that the cast and crew members utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in the city to shoot some key scenes, including the soccer match scenes.

Medellín, Colombia

Additional portions for ‘The Final Score’ are reportedly taped in Medellín, the second-largest city in Colombia and the capital of Antioquia. Situated in the Aburrá Valley, Medellín has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Our Lady of the Assassins,’ ‘Paraiso Travel,’ ‘The Queen of Flow,’ and ‘Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal.’

Pasadena, California

It appears that the cast and crew of ‘The Final Score’ also traveled to Pasadena, a city in California’s Los Angeles County. The city is home to a number of museums and galleries, including the Norton Simon Museum, the Armory Center for the Arts, the Pasadena Museum of California Art, and the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. Moreover, it is a regular feature in all kinds of filming projects, such as ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Ghosts,’ and ‘Mad Men.’

Read More: Best Soccer Movies on Netflix