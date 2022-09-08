Where is Netflix’s The Imperfects Filmed?

Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ is a science fiction drama series that follows three young adults in their 20s — Abbi, Juan, and Tilda — who metamorphose into monsters after becoming the subjects of an experimental gene therapy. The trio joins forces and decides to hunt down the evil scientist, Dr. Alex Sarkov, responsible for their monstrous transformation. The trio’s main objective is to force him to turn them into regular humans again. They are assisted in their quest by another scientist named Dr. Sydney Burke, who is looking to right her wrongs.

In the meanwhile, Dr. Alex is relentless in his mission of rewriting the human genome and doesn’t let anyone interfere with his plans. The action-adventure series features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Rhys Nicholson, and Iñaki Godoy. Apart from the enthralling narrative, what might hold your attention are the interesting locations that appear in the backdrop throughout the show. Well, in that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

The Imperfects Filming Locations

‘The Imperfects’ is filmed entirely in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix series reportedly commenced in late March 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Located between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, British Columbia is the westernmost province of Canada. Thanks to its vast and diverse landscape, including rocky coastlines, lakes, mountains, forests, sandy beaches, grassy plains, and inland deserts, the province makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that the filming unit utilizes for shooting the drama series!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Imperfects’ are lensed in and around Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the science fiction series were spotted taping different scenes against suitable backdrops across the city. Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is known to have the highest population density in Canada and is considered one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in the nation.

The City of Glass has hosted a number of international events and conferences, such as the World Police and Fire Games in 1989 and 2009, the 1954 Commonwealth Games, and the 2010 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, to name a few. It is also home to several libraries and museums, including the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Art Gallery. Also known as Hollywood North, Vancouver has served as a prominent filming site for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events,’ ‘Hot Tub Time Machine,’ ‘Charmed,’ and ‘See.’

