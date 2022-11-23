Where is Netflix’s The Unbroken Voice Filmed?

Based on the life of the famous Colombian singer Arelys Henao, Netflix’s ‘The Unbroken Voice’ (originally titled ‘Arelys Henao: Canto Para No Llorar’) is a Colombian biographical drama series created by Héctor Rodríguez Cúellar. The narrative revolves around a girl named Arelys Henao who dreams of making it big as a musician. Facing violence in their village, she and her family move to the town and decide to start their lives from scratch.

As the family settles in the new town, Arelys must go past all the hurdles that stand between her and her chance at becoming a singer. The coming-of-age narrative is packed with musical numbers from Arelys, who becomes an inspiration for all the women facing injustice and violence in their everyday lives. While the musical series keeps the viewers tuned into it through each episode, the transition in locations reflects the change in Arelys’ life. So, it is natural for one to be curious to learn all about the actual filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Unbroken Voice Filming Locations

‘The Unbroken Voice’ is filmed in its entirety in Colombia, specifically in Bogotá and Tolima. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series seemingly commenced in the summer of 2021 and wrapped up in late 2021. Since the story is set in Colombia, the filming unit provides us with an immersive and authentic viewing experience by choosing to shoot the series on location. Now, let us take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Bogotá, Colombia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Unbroken Voice’ are lensed in and around Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia and one of the largest cities in the world. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Situated in the southeastern part of the Bogotá savanna and the center of the nation, Bogotá is considered the administrative, economic, political, and industrial center of Colombia. Over the years, the capital city has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Mile 22,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ ‘The Hidden Face,’ and ‘Narcos.’

Tolima, Colombia

Additional portions of ‘The Unbroken Voice’ are seemingly taped in Tolima, one of the 32 Colombian departments. In particular, the cast and crew members utilize the locales of the town and municipality of Honda in Tolima. Located in the Andean region, Tolima is known for its musical expression as it is home to some of the classic conservatoriums. Moreover, the department is known for its musical fiestas, such as San Pedro in Espinal, the Colombian Folkloric Festival, and the Concurso de Duetos Garzón y Collazos.

