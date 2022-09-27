Where is The D’Amelio Show Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’ is a reality television series that chronicles the personal lives of the titular family, including the social media stars, Charli and her sister Dixie, and their parents Heidi and Marc. Only a while back, the family was leading a normal life in their hometown. However, their whole lives got turned upside down when Charli became viral on TikTok, earning more than 150 million followers in less than a year.

The documentary series follows the D’Amelio’s as they get used to fame and new life as social media celebrities. But fame comes with its own set of challenges, and the family must stick with each other through all the challenges they face along the way. The show touches upon several important subjects, including how social media can be taxing to one’s mental health and how fame can have negative consequences. So, as the family moves around a lot, many of you might be curious to know where they live and where the show is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The D’Amelio Show Filming Locations

‘The D’Amelio Show’ is filmed on location in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. Originally from Norwalk, Connecticut, the D’Amelio family moved to Los Angeles, California, in 2020, where they currently reside. Located in the Western United States, California is the most populous and the third largest state by area in the United States. So, without much ado, let’s follow the D’Amelio’s, and traverse the specific locations that appear in the Hulu show!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The D’Amelio Show’ are lensed across Los Angeles, the largest city in California. The D’Amelio family resides in a Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles, which is where most of Charli’s TikToks and the Hulu show are recorded. The luxurious mansion is situated between the hills of LA, namely Nichols Canyon and serves as the primary filming site for the series.

Besides that, the production team follows the D’Amelio family around the city as they get on with their daily lives. Several neighborhoods, such as Hollywood, can be spotted in various sequences of the docuseries. Apart from ‘The D’Amelio Show,’ Los Angeles has served as a prominent production location for several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Nope,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’

