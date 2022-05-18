Where is The Perfect Family Filmed? Is it Based on a True Story?

Directed by Arantxa Echevarría, ‘The Perfect Family’ or ‘La Familia Perfecta’ is a Spanish comedy movie. It revolves around Lucía and her family. Over the years, Lucía has maintained the perfect image of her family. However, the perception is in danger of being broken due to her son Pablo’s lifestyle and girlfriend, Sara. Her son’s possible in-laws make her worry even more. As the two worlds collide, chaos ensues, and Lucía desperately tries to hang on to any piece of normalcy.

The film is a hilarious blend of romance and family dynamics that are somehow both relatable and unbelievable. Thanks to the stellar performances by talented actors like Belén Rueda, Jose Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro, Carolina Yuste, and many more, the movie is sure to keep you hooked. The film is also quite visually appealing, thanks to the amazing locations and backdrops used in the scenes. If you want to know where the Spanish movie was lensed, we have your back!

The Perfect Family Filming Locations

‘The Perfect Family’ was filmed in Madrid and Brihuega, Spain. After seven weeks of shooting, the movie’s principal photography was completed in October 2020. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming locations.

Madrid, Spain

The Community of Madrid served as the primary location for the production of ‘The Perfect Family.’ It is home to the country’s capital, the city of Madrid, which was used to lens the scenes for the comedy film. The municipalities of Rascafría and Guadarrama were also used to capture several scenes.

Located in the center of the Iberian Peninsula, with the River Manzanares, the community of Madrid has a diverse landscape and wildlife. The region also has a rich historical background with political and financial influence. The city of Madrid is perhaps the most infamous place in the area for tourists. However, apart from the capital city, the community is also home to tourist destinations like the Guadarrama Mountain Range, La Pedriza, and the Castle of Manzanares el Real.

Thanks to the facilities and beautiful landscape within the Community of Madrid, it has always been one of the most popular productions spots for both local and international projects. Several projects have been lensed in its borders, including ‘Elite‘ and ‘Money Heist.’

Brihuega, Spain

Locate in the Spanish province of Guadalajara, the Brihuega municipality was used to film ‘The Perfect Family.’ The city was home to violent battles during the Spanish Civil War. Apart from its importance within the country’s history, the Brihuega is also known for tourist destinations like the Arab Caves, the Cadena Gate, and the Cozagón Arch. Many moviemakers have used the area as their shooting spot, like ‘Talk to Her’ and ‘The Immortal Story.’

Is The Perfect Family a True Story?

No, ‘The Perfect Family’ is not based on a true story. The movie has been written by Olatz Arroyo and directed by Arantxa Echevarría. Though the film deals with relatable themes surrounding family drama, the plot is a product of Arroyo’s imagination and Echevarría’s vision. The director took inspiration from similarly themed movies to get an idea of how the film would proceed.

“Monster-in-Law [The mother of the groom, with Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda] was one of them, with the mother-in-law that nobody can stand. Belén may remember Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming Tonight. And Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies is another example of the mother-in-law that nobody wants to have,” Echevarría shared. The director was determined to present viewers with characters that they can relate to, without falling for stereotypes.

“Starting with stereotypes is the big mistake we all make. I always talk about that in my movies, of the difference. The difference is cool, the differences have changed the world. We are afraid of what we don’t know,” Echevarría explained. “When you realize that the person next to you feels, suffers, and wants the same as you, it doesn’t matter if they are poor, rich, a single mother, or a mother of five… Suddenly there is a communication. I wanted to demonstrate how archetypes rub against each other and repel each other due to ignorance.”

The director wanted to portray a natural transition in the relationship between Lucía and Sara. It focuses more on the feelings that the two inspire in each other rather than their bond with Pablo. According to the director, despite the seemingly perfect family, Lucía finds something missing inside her. However, she does not realize the emptiness within her until she meets Sara. The director also told Carolina Yuste, who plays Sara, that her character adores Lucía, allowing the dynamics between the two women to flow naturally.

While the movie is not based on a single true story, it does allow viewers to empathize with the characters. At one point or another, viewers can understand the motivations of Lucía or Sara. Whether it is the desire to have a picture-perfect family or being accepted into a new one, the themes are true to life, even though shown through the lens of comedy.

