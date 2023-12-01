Lifetime’s Ladies of the ’80s A Divas Christmas: Cast and Filming Locations

With Christie Will Wolf at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’ is a Christmas comedy movie that follows five ’80s soap opera stars who are reunited by director Nell and producer Alex to shoot the finale of their long-running soap opera. As the veteran actresses come together after several years, old wounds and rivalries come out in the open, putting the entire production at risk of turning out to be a complete disaster.

Just when their diva behavior nearly gets the show canceled, they decide to put aside their differences and bitterness toward one another and pretend to love each other for old time’s sake. However, when they notice sparks flying between Nell and Alex, the five actresses chip in and plan to bring them together while realizing that they still have plenty of love and respect for one another. Since the movie unfolds in a Hollywood setting, the viewers are bound to be curious about the shooting locations of ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.’

Where Was Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas Filmed?

‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’ was filmed entirely in California, especially in and around Los Angeles County. As per reports, production of the holiday film got underway in early July 2023 and wrapped up by the end of the same month. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Los Angeles County, California

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences of ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’ took place in Los Angeles County, a county encompassing the city of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas located in Southern California. The production team traveled across the city and made the most of the county’s vast and versatile terrains to tape key scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, the aerial and establishing shots of different parts of LA County are featured, including the area around Broad Beach Road in the city of Malibu and the city of Los Angeles.

Given its ties to the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles served as the perfect backdrop for ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas,’ which involves a dramatic portrayal of the industry itself. Aerial shots of a circular property atop a mountain, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, can also be seen in a few scenes, while the indoor scenes set inside the property were seemingly taped in one of the many film studios situated in Los Angeles County. Besides this film, the county’s locales have been featured in multiple movies and TV shows, such as ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘The Big Short,’ ‘Beef,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men.’

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas Cast

The five leading ladies in the Lifetime film are portrayed by Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan. A veteran actress who became popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Loni, who portrays Lily Marlowe, has been featured in many movies and TV shows, including ‘Deadly Family Secrets,’ ‘A Night at the Roxbury,’ ‘Love You More,’ ‘My Sister is So Gay,’ and ‘The Mullets.’ The ‘Days of Our Lives’ fame Morgan Fairchild essays the role of Margaux Roberts while the ‘Dallas’ fame Linda Gray plays the character of Lauren Ewing.

Meanwhile, the Chicago native Donna Mills portrays Dana Cunningham, and the Golden Globe nominee Nicollette Sheridan stars as Juliette Matheson in ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.’ Born and raised in Australia, Travis Burns dons the garb of Alex, the producer of the soap opera involving the five veterans. You might recognize him from his memorable roles in ‘The Wrong Boy Next Door,’ ‘The Christmas Listing,’ ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Murder,’ and ‘Neighbours.’ Opposite to him is Taylor Ann Thompson, who features as Nell, Alex’s love interest and the director. Her face might seem familiar to many of you because she has a few film and TV projects to her name, including ‘The Bucket List,’ ‘Black Girl Missing,’ and ‘The Kicks.’

Moreover, the Lifetime movie features other talented actors in supporting roles, namely Christopher Atkins as Pete, Patrika Darbo as Julie, Scott Evans as Tommy Johnson, Alec Mapa as Jeffrey, Layne Herrin as Gary, Beko Andre as Andreer Henderson, Chloe Mills as Dana’s Daughter, and Indra Kelly as Ellen. While Aimee La Joie features as a worker, David Michael Lewin can be seen in the role of a mover in the Christmas film.

