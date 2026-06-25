Where Was Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness Filmed?

From the minds of Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, HBO’s ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness’ is a historical sketch comedy series that highlights key moments in American history through improvised sketches to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US. Across the seven episodes, Larry David pays tribute to the United States Semiquincentennial by exploring several major events in approximately four different sketches in each episode. Also titled ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America,’ the comedic sketches unfold in a variety of backdrops, indicating different timelines in American history.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness Filming Locations

‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness’ was seemingly filmed in Santa Clarita, California. From what we can tell, principal photography for the first season of the sketch comedy series likely commenced in late 2025 and possibly wrapped up by early 2026. Lindsay Garrison, the head of the makeup department, took to social media and stated, “So excited for the world to see this. So much facial hair, so many different time periods, so many historical figures, blood, dirt, bruising, cuts, and more facial hair. So grateful to Larry David and Jeff Schaffer for trusting me with this. Couldn’t have done it without my insanely talented key @kniederbaumer, our amazing 3rds @pjstardust and @radwright and LD’s key @helenkalognomosmakeup. Huge thank you to all the amazing makeup artists that came out to work on this.”

Santa Clarita, California

From the looks of it, the city of Santa Clarita seemingly served as the primary production location for ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.’ To be specific, it is likely that the filming unit took over the premises of LA North Studios, located across different parts of Santa Clarita — LA North Studios Tibbitts at 25045 Avenue Tibbitts, LA North Studios The Ranch at 21401 Needham Ranch Parkway, and LA North Studios Rockefeller at 24834 Avenue Rockefeller.

It appears that they set up camp at the LA North Studios, The Ranch, where they possibly lensed various pivotal sequences for different historical sketches in a Western setting. Spread across 465,392 square feet of sound stages, the film studio offers filmmakers some of the largest and most flexible options in Los Angeles County. Apart from ‘Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,’ LA North Studios has hosted the production of numerous other film and TV projects, such as ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Michael,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Westworld,’ and ‘High Desert.’

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