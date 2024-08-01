Lifetime’s I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Based on the novel titled ‘Unmissing’ written by Minka Kent, Lifetime’s ‘I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead’ is a thriller drama movie that follows Lola Winters, a beautiful wife who leads a picture-perfect life with her charming husband, Leo Winters, in a luxurious house. The owners of a successful and profitable restaurant have more positive things to look forward to as they are also expectant parents. However, a storm in the form of Tori, Leo’s former wife who was declared dead after missing for five years, enters the couple’s perfect life and turns their lives upside down.

Tori’s sudden return to Leo’s life makes things complicated for everyone, while Lola suspects she has bad intentions. Soon, she demands hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Winters in order to begin a new life. It turns out that Lola’s intuition about Tori was right, as the latter has been harboring some dark secrets, which would be spilled right before she leaves town. Directed by Troy Scott, the suspenseful narrative is complemented by dark visuals and several eerie locations, making it an immersive and entertaining watch.

Where Was I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead Filmed?

‘I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead’ was shot entirely in British Columbia, especially in Greater Vancouver. The principal photography for the Lifetime thriller reportedly got underway on May 13, 2024, and continued for the next 20 days or so before getting wrapped up on June 3 of the same year. Nearing the release of the film, Jamall Johnson reminisced about his experience shooting it. He wrote in a social media post, “Unforgettable experience getting to work with our amazing cast and crew on “I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead”.”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Also known as Metro Vancouver, Greater Vancouver served as the primary production location for ‘I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead.’ The production team made the most of various locales and establishments in the city of Vancouver, where they taped interior and exterior scenes against suitable backdrops. While many pivotal sequences were lensed in Vancouver, the major urban center of the metropolitan area, several other scenes were shot in different parts of Greater Vancouver. For instance, it appears that on the third day of filming, the director and the rest of the cast and crew members set up camp “on the mean streets of the ridge,” which seemingly meant Maple Ridge around McIntosh Lane. They also took over a wooded area in the metropolitan area in order to lens the scenes set in the woods.

It is also likely that a few important portions of the thriller were recorded in the city of Burnaby, which is situated in the center of the Burrard Peninsula. One of the cast members, LeToya Luckett, talked about the hardest scene to shoot in the movie. She told Channel Guide Magazine, “I’m a germophobe. And I’m talking about pre-pandemic. There was a scene where I had to sleep on the bathroom floor. That was probably the hardest thing I had to do in the movie. I walked out the bathroom after the scene and I saw it was a men’s bathroom, which made it even more disgusting. I really took seven baths that night because I just felt like I couldn’t get it off.”

I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead Cast

Hailing from Toronto, Sherilyn Allen dons the garb of Lola Winters in ‘I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead.’ After moving to Vancouver to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, she worked her way from getting minor roles in shows like ‘Imposters,’ ‘Frequency,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Coroner,’ to bagging prominent roles in ‘To Have and to Hold,’ ‘My Birthday Romance,’ ‘She Went Missing,’ and ‘Chasing Waterfalls.’ Essaying the role of Lola’s husband, Leo Winters, in the Lifetime movie is Jamall Johnson, who might seem like a familiar face to many of you.

Over the course of his career, he has been featured in ‘Siren,’ ‘Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder,’ ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie,’ ‘Wedding of a Lifetime,’ ‘Two Chefs and a Wedding Cake,’ ‘How She Caught a Killer,’ and ‘Napa Ever After.’ The original member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child and the two-time Grammy award-winning R&B singer-songwriter LeToya Luckett also stars in the thriller. She portrays Tori, Leo’s dead wife from the past. You might also recognize her from her roles in ‘Treme,’ ‘Greenleaf,’ ‘One Night Stay,’ ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ and ‘Rosewood.’ Angela “Blac Chyna” White also features in the Lifetime movie in a supporting role.

Read More: Lifetime’s A Neighbor’s Vendetta: Filming Locations and Cast Details