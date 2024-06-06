Lifetime’s My Husband’s Killer Affair: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Roxanne Boisvert at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair’ is a crime thriller drama film that focuses on Michelle Clark, who is looking for a suitable live-in nanny for her household. As she stumbles upon a young woman named Melissa Juneau, Michelle finds her to be the ideal choice. But she is unaware that by putting Melissa in charge of her family, she is only inviting danger into her otherwise peaceful house. As the narrative unfolds, it turns out that Melissa had an affair with Michelle’s husband and is now controlled by Michelle’s brother-in-law, Carlton Clark.

What makes the entire circumstance all the more complicated is that Carlton has his sights set on Michelle and his family’s fortune. As he won’t stop at anything to achieve his goals, it is on Michelle to see through the web of lies and deceit and address the betrayal that lives in her own house before it gets too late. The eeriness of the narrative is reflected in the visuals as well as the locations that feature in the backdrop, making for an immersive viewing experience.

Where Was My Husband’s Killer Affair Filmed?

The production of ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair’ was seemingly carried out in Ottawa, Ontario. From the looks of it, the principal photography for the Lifetime film commenced and wrapped up in the month of March 2024. Situated in the center of the nation, Ontario boasts a vast and versatile landscape, which is favorable for the production of different kinds of projects, making it one of the preferred filming sites for many filmmakers.

Ottawa, Ontario

It appears that most of the pivotal sequences for ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair’ were lensed in the capital city of the nation — Ottawa. Situated in the southern portion of the province of Ontario, the city’s neighborhoods were turned into film sets to incorporate them into the movie. During the production process, many passersby might have spotted the cast and crew members shooting various important exterior portions on different streets. As for the interior scenes, the filming unit of ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair’ supposedly took over a few actual establishments situated in and around the O-town.

What makes it an ideal production location is that it has a blend of modern and historic districts, with massive office towers and Gothic revival architecture, making it a versatile site for filming. Moreover, its connectivity with urban, suburban, rural, and wild spaces plays a part as well. Besides the Lifetime thriller, Ottawa has hosted the production of many movies over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ ‘Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story,’ ‘Obsessed to Death,’ and ‘Pregnant at 17.’

My Husband’s Killer Affair Cast

Multitalented Kyana Teresa dons the garb of Michelle in ‘My Husband’s Killer Affair.’ Thanks to her impactful and memorable performances in multiple other film and TV projects, many of you might be able to recognize her. Over the years, she has been featured in ‘The Christmas Temp,’ ‘His Fatal Fixation,’ ‘Toys of Terror,’ ‘Cooking Up Love,’ ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake,’ ‘Rising Suns,’ ‘Good Witch,’ and ‘Titans.’ Kyana also has a couple of short films under her name, such as ‘Bunker Burger’ and ‘Fun & Games.’ Opposite to her, Kirsten Comerford essays the role of Melissa Juneau in the Lifetime thriller.

Throughout her acting career, Kirsten has been featured in various television and short movies, including ‘Sandra Brown’s White Hot,’ ‘Who Killed Our Father?,’ ‘Pocket Dial Murder,’ ‘Christmas on the Alpaca Farm,’ ‘How You Think of Her,’ ‘Willing To Lie,’ and ‘Phototaxis.’ Besides the two leads, the crime film also features other talented actors in supporting roles — Matt Wells as Will, Chris Farquhar as Officer Eagen, Ash Catherwood as Carlton, Peter Nelson as Richard, Angela Gei as Madison, Gloria Bae as Charlotte, Doug Smyth as Martin Moore, and Isabella Astbury as Lucy. Moreover, while Josh Bainbridge portrays a bartender, Jinesea Bianca Lewis plays the role of a nurse. Furthermore, Alexa Missios essays the role of a waitress.

