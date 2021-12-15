Where Was Lifetime’s The Enchanted Christmas Cake Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The holiday season is the most special time of the year, and Lifetime has just the perfect lineup of Christmas movies to make it even better for the viewers. Directed by Robert Vaughn, ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake’ is one such festive love story. The film revolves around Gwen, who is grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother and struggling to manage their bakery. She is also searching for her grandma’s secret recipe for the town’s special Enchanted Christmas Cake, which holds millions of precious childhood memories.

When a high-end chef arrives in town to shoot a Christmas special, Gwen is reluctantly forced to help the producer Gavin with the preparations in order to keep her bakery afloat. The reluctance soon gives way to closeness, as Gavin makes Gwen realize that love is after all the magic needed for her cake. A hearty tale of kitchen romance and the love that is passed over generations through food, ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake’ is an appealing movie set against the backdrop of the holidays. In case you wish to know where it was filmed, here’s everything we know.

The Enchanted Christmas Cake Filming Locations

‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake’ was filmed in various locations of Ontario, particularly Toronto, Hamilton, Port Perry, and Guelph. Principal photography seemingly commenced in the last week of September 2020 and was wrapped up on October 14, 2020. Ontario is a hotspot for movie and TV show productions, given the regional tax incentives on filmmaking offered by the authorities, as well as the diverse natural landscape and technologically advanced filming setups.

TV shows like ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Chucky,’ and ‘Titans’ have also been filmed in the province of Ontario, along with movies like ‘8-Bit Christmas‘ and ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past.’ Now, let’s take a detailed look at the exact filming sites for ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake.’

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto is one of the major filming locations for ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake.’ The capital city of Ontario is a famous filming spot and is popularly known as “Hollywood North.” The Toronto International Film Festival, which showcases the best of cinema every year, is one of the main highlights of Toronto. The topography of the city includes rivers, lakes, and forests, that are present alongside giant skyscrapers in the urban cityscape. This assortment of backdrops makes Toronto the perfect setting for any genre of movies and TV shows. The movies ‘Enemy‘ and ‘Good Will Hunting‘ were filmed in the city as well.

Hamilton, Ontario

Some parts of ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake’ were filmed in Hamilton, a port city with forest ridges and waterfalls that run through its middle. The crew filmed the Vernon Falls Inn sequences at The Barracks Inn, situated on 425 Wilson Street East, in Ancaster – a historic town located on the Niagara Escarpment in Hamilton.

Another filming site that features in the movie is Homewood Suites by Hilton, a hotel on 40 Bay Street South, a Lower City arterial road. Hamilton is one of the most common filming locations in the province of Ontario, where TV series such as ‘Locke & Key‘ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ are filmed.

Port Perry, Ontario

Port Perry is a community in Scugog Township, Ontario, that has been used as a filming location for ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake.’ Christmas market scenes were filmed at Queen Street, a beautiful downtown area with charming shops, as well as Old Flame Brewing Co., which is a historical brewery on Perry Street.

Guelph, Ontario

A few scenes from ‘The Enchanted Christmas Cake’ were filmed in Guelph, also known as the Royal City. The Enchanted Bakery in the movie was recreated in Reids Chocolate, Candy & Nut Shop, located in the Old Quebec Street Shoppes. The crew artfully transformed the entire store into a beautiful bakery for the duration of filming.

The Enchanted Christmas Cake Cast

Renowned actress Erica Durance plays Gwen, who is trying to run her grandmother’s bakery after she passes away. Robin Dunne plays Gavin, the cynical producer of the Christmas Special show, who gradually becomes the missing ingredient in Gwen’s life. The actors star together in the movie ‘The Christmas Chalet’ and thus have an established chemistry.

Durance’s other prominent works include the hit TV series ‘Smallville,’ ‘Saving Hope,’ and ‘Supergirl.’ You may even recognize her from the movie ‘Open by Christmas.’ Meanwhile, Dunne plays notable roles in the TV series ‘Sanctuary‘ and the movie ‘Cruel Intentions 2.’ The Lifetime movie also features Kyana Teresa (Becky Gibson), Paulino Nunes (Danté), Sarah Abbott (Michelle Wright), Philip Craig (Ron), Kathleen Laskey (Estelle), and Martin Roach (George). Other cast members include Jill Frappier (Judy Reeves), Michael Brown (Duncan), Brandon Ludwig (Noah), and Arcade Riley (Frank).

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Holiday In Santa Fe Filmed? Who is in the Cast?