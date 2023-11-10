Devil on My Doorstep: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Brittany Underwood occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Devil on My Doorstep’ is a thriller drama film that centers upon a delivery dispatcher named Chloe who works at a local shipping facility. One of the delivery drivers, Theo, in the same facility, picks up packages every day for someone not on his usual working route. This strange behavior is noticed by Chloe who later discovers that he is doing so just to meet the homeowner, who happens to be a social media influencer named Natasha.

Sooner rather than later, Chloe herself finds herself obsessed with Natasha, in the same way as Theo is. Her obsession gets the better of her, leading her to assume a new identity just to befriend Natasha and get close to her. Meanwhile, Natasha’s best friend and manager, Sloan, finds both the newcomers in Natasha’s life suspicious and is ready to do anything to keep her safe and protected, even if it means putting her own life on the life. As the main characters navigate different terrains and sites, including Natasha’s residence and Chloe’s workplace, the audience is left wondering where the shooting sites are.

Devil on My Doorstep Filming Locations

‘Devil on My Doorstep’ was filmed in its entirety in California, particularly in Los Angeles. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller film took place around April 2023, seemingly over the course of two-three weeks, right before the WGA strike began across the nation.

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Devil on My Doorstep’ were lensed in and around Los Angeles, which is situated in the Southern California region. For shooting the interior scenes, the production team seemingly recorded inside several establishments across the city, while also utilizing the facilities of one of the many film studios situated in and around LA, such as Universal Studios, Sony Pictures Studios, Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio, Warner Bros. Studios, and Paramount Studios, to name a few.

As far as the exterior portions are concerned, they were mostly taped on location in different streets and neighborhoods. So, you should not be surprised to spot numerous iconic buildings and landmarks in the backdrop, including the Los Angeles City Hall, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, Wilshire Grand Center, Aon Center, and 777 Tower. Other than ‘Devil on My Doorstep,’ the City of Angels has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘Red Dragon,’ and ‘The Old Man.’

Devil on My Doorstep Cast

The Lifetime movie features a talented ensemble cast, which includes Lyndon Smith in the portrayal of Chloe. The Florida-born actress has had over a decade-long successful acting career with various film and TV projects to her name. Apart from portraying Agent Ross in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ she also features in ‘Secret in Their Eyes,’ ‘The Forger,’ ‘Alleluia! The Devil’s Carnival,’ ‘Step Sisters,’ ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Public Morals,’ and ‘White Famous.’

On the other hand, the real-life couple Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee essay the roles of Natasha and Theo in the thriller film. The former is a multi-talented personality, whom many of you might find recognizable, given her memorable roles in several movies, such as ‘Take the Lead,’ ‘Falling Awake,’ ‘The Six Wives of Henry Lefay,’ ‘She Mad Them Do It,’ ‘The Wedding Year,’ and ‘Let’s Get Physical.’ She also features in TV shows like ‘Witches of East End,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Soundtrack,’ ‘and ‘The Rookie.’ Her real-life partner, Steve also has quite a few film projects under his bag, namely ‘Warriors,’ ‘Drew,’ ‘The Haunted,’ ‘Tempting Fate,’ ‘The Grotto,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Working Class,’ and ‘Legends.’ Moreover, Rachel Lindsay portrays Sloan, Natasha’s best friend and manager.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Would You Kill for Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?