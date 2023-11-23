My Christmas Hero: Exploring Filming and Cast Details

With Martin Wood serving as the director, GAF’s ‘My Christmas Hero’ is a Christmas romantic comedy movie that focuses on Nicole Ramsey, a US Army reservist and orthopedic physician who loves to be of service to military service members and their respective families. Right around Christmas time, she crosses paths with a special fallen soldier named Daniel at the hospital, for whom she develops a liking from the moment their eyes meet.

Now, thanks to the assistance of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey embarks on a mission to honor Daniel. After spending some time with each other, sparks fly between the two while Ramsey tries to heal her own family this holiday season. The film is set in the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, where most of the drama unfolds, making the viewers eager to know if ‘My Christmas Hero’ was filmed on location or not.

Where Was My Christmas Hero Shot?

‘My Christmas Hero’ was filmed in Washington state, primarily in and around Tacoma. The principal photography for the holiday film seemingly took place in the month of July 2023. So, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the GAF production!

Pierce County, Washington

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences of ‘My Christmas Hero’ was carried out in the port city of Tacoma and its surrounding areas. Being a county seat of Washington’s Pierce County, Tacoma has an active municipal historic preservation program in place, which consists of hundreds of landmarks and over 1,000 historic properties. The production team specifically utilized the premise of the Joint Base Lewis–McChord, which is situated near the city of Lakewood in Pierce County, to shoot scenes set at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington.

The exterior shots of the military installation home, including the entrance of Camp Lewis, can be seen in various scenes. JBLM was formed in February 2010 when Fort Lewis merged with McChord Air Force Base. Given the significance and presence of military service members in ‘My Christmas Hero,’ the training and mobilization center served as an ideal production location for the rom-com movie. While many of the interior scenes were seemingly taped inside actual establishments, it is a possibility that a few of them were recorded on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in Pierce County.

My Christmas Hero Cast

GAF’s ‘My Christmas Hero’ features Candace Cameron Bure and Gabriel Hogan in lead roles. Born in Los Angeles, Candance, who portrays Nicole Ramsey, was inspired by her elder brother Kirk Cameron and decided to try out her luck in the film industry. After making appearances in commercials, she bagged a key role as D.J. Tanner in ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House.’ Widely recognized as Summer Van Horne in ‘Make It or Break It,’ she has many movies to her name as well, such as ‘No One Would Tell,’ ‘Moonlight & Mistletoe,’ ‘Let It Snow,’ ‘Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick,’ ‘Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery,’ and ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Game of Cat and Mouse.’

Portraying Candace’s character’s love interest is Gabriel who essays the role of Daniel in the Christmas movie. Originally a theatre actor, he used his acting talent to bag roles in various films and TV shows, which is why you might find his face familiar. Over the course of his career, he has been featured in ‘One Week,’ ‘A Heartland Christmas,’ ‘Still Life: A Three Pines Mystery,’ ‘Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery,’ ‘Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,’ ‘Heartland,’ ‘Tacoma FD,’ ‘King,’ and ‘The Dating Guy.’ Apart from these two lead actors, the GAF film also features Robin Dunne as Captain Mark Jennings and Aaron Douglas as Joseph Murray.

