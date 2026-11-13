Where Was Netflix’s Allen Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With the duo of Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Allen’ is an Australian science fiction comedy movie that centers on Petey, an adult who is stuck in his childhood. During his formative years, he had a short encounter with an alien named Allen, whom he considered his best friend. Petey’s heart broke when Allen suddenly vanished into thin air without even saying goodbye. Still damaged by the incident two decades later, he remains stuck in the past.

Soon, his life turns upside down when his childhood extraterrestrial friend returns, this time bearing a secret that could change the world. Now, Petey and Allen’s reunion is driven by a shared motive, allowing the former to finally grow up and help the alien save the world. The action–adventure drama film stars T.J. Power as Petey, with Charlotte Nicdao, Josh Helman, Emily Barclay, Benedict Hardie, and Kaipo Heke in supporting roles. The enthralling tale unfolds in the picturesque seaside state of Queensland, with its natural landscape colliding with extraterrestrial elements.

Allen Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Allen’ took place entirely in Australia, particularly in Queensland. Principal photography for the sci-fi comedy drama got underway in the last week of July 2025 and continued for less than two months as it seemingly concluded by mid-September of the same year. Charlotte Nicdao, who portrays Carly, described her experience on set as “The best thing that ever happened to me, already happened.” She added, “This is pretty much how I feel when I think about making this movie. My first time back at work after having a baby (this belly is fake?!! But maybe playing pregnant is my new thing??), and getting to hang out with the cleverest, funniest, hottest cast and crew, back in my home country – what a goddamn dream.”

Queensland, Australia

True to the setting, filming of ‘Allen’ took place in a northeastern town in Queensland, Australia. Director Daley Pearson drew on his childhood memories to paint the visual canvas of the coastal town where Pete resides. He captured the charm and nostalgia of his early years, bringing the seaside setting to life. A portion of the science fiction movie was taped utilizing the fully equipped production space and amenities at Screen Queensland Studios, Brisbane, situated at 45 Gosport Street in Hemmant.

In addition, the cast and crew traveled south-southeast of Brisbane, particularly the Gold Coast, for the purpose of filming. In particular, they were spotted filming in Broadbeach, a cosmopolitan coastal suburb in the heart of the metropolitan region. The natural beauty of Burleigh Heads is also put on full display in the Netflix production, as the team lensed some shots in the suburb. Furthermore, the team visited Rainbow Bay, a prominent bay and surfing locality in the southern end of Coolangatta, to film a few scenes.

The Minister for the Arts, John-Paul Langbroek, described Ludo Studio as an entrepreneurial success story. He elaborated, “The Crisafulli Government, through Screen Queensland, is thrilled to support their first locally made, live-action feature film. Filmed at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane, this Netflix production will share our state’s stories and showcase our beautiful Gold and Sunshine Coasts to the world.” Meanwhile, the Netflix Vice President, Minyoung Kim, also added, “We are delighted to create a film that the entire family can enjoy, and the Queensland coast provides the perfect, heartwarming backdrop for this tale.”

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