Where is Netflix’s Man vs. Baby Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A sequel to ‘Man vs. Bee,’ Netflix’s ‘Man vs. Baby’ is a British comedy series that centers on Trevor Bingley, who had a disastrous experience when he took on the responsibility of housesitting a luxurious high-tech mansion. While working as a school caretaker, he comes across another lucrative job offer during the holidays. This time around, he takes up a job to take care of another luxurious property, a London penthouse, which comes with unexpected challenges of its own and a lost baby who makes things all the more complicated.

With Rowan Atkinson retaining his role as Trevor, the creation of Will Davies and Atkinson stars other talented actors, including Alanah Bloor, Claudie Blakley, Susannah Fielding, Robert Bathurst, Ellie White, Angus Imrie, and Sunetra Sarker. Most of the drama unfolds in the lavish house, but Trevor’s mission to find the rightful owners of the baby takes him through the hustle and bustle of the city of London, enhancing the quality of the overall narrative.

Man vs. Baby Filming Locations

‘Man vs. Baby’ was filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in and around London. According to reports, principal photography for the comedy show got underway in December 2024 and wrapped up a few months later, seemingly by the end of February 2025. Although the film follows the pattern of the previous installment by filming in England, the shooting involved more locations in the sequel.

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, served as the primary production location for ‘Man vs. Baby.’ For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit took over different streets and neighborhoods across the city and its surrounding areas. For instance, the bustling area of the popular Piccadilly Circus, located in the West End in the City of Westminster, and the eponymous tube station feature in the backdrop of various outdoor scenes.

Trinity Square and the Tower Hill area were also transformed into film sets. Various pivotal sequences for the series were shot in and around Myatt’s Fields Park on Cormont Road in the Camberwell neighborhood of London. Spread across 14 acres, the Victorian park consists of a summerhouse, cafe, bandstand, basketball court, picnic area, football pitch, and multiple tennis courts. Situated in the St. James’s area of the City of Westminster in London is Jermyn Street, which also served as a filming site. In order to tape the indoor scenes involving the property where Trevor takes up a job, they supposedly took over an actual property.

The cast and crew members of the Rowan Atkinson starrer also traveled a few miles outside London as they were spotted taping key portions in and around the Ongar Railway Station in the town of Chipping Ongar in Essex. In the establishing shots, London’s skyline is featured with numerous buildings and landmarks in the backdrop. You might be able to spot the London Eye, the Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, Big Ben, the Palace of Westminster, and more. Besides ‘Man vs. Baby,’ London has served as a filming site for many film and TV projects, such as ‘Jingle Bell Heist,’ ‘The Holiday,’ ‘The Family Plan 2,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Fleabag.’

