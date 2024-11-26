Where Was Netflix’s Our Little Secret Filmed?

Things are bound to go south when two resentful exes have to play pretend during the holidays under the same roof. In Netflix’s ‘Our Little Secret,’ this situation arises between Avery and Logan, who haven’t talked to each other since they parted ways about a decade ago. Funnily enough, their fates were still connected as their new partners turned out to be siblings. With Christmas approaching, the day of the troublesome confrontation between the ex-partners also does, as both Avery and Logan are invited by their respective partners to spend this Christmas with their family.

In order to stop things from getting awkward during their stay under the same roof, the two decide to keep their romantic history a secret from their current partners. However, it is easier said than done, even more so when the spark between them reignites as they spend time together. Helmed by Stephen Herek, the Christmas romantic comedy movie is led by the compelling performance of Lindsay Lohan, alongside a talented ensemble cast comprising Tim Meadows, Henry Czerny, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Parnell, and Judy Reyes. Given the celebratory setting of Christmas in different locations, such as the house Avery and Logan are invited to and the church, questions about the actual filming sites of the film naturally arise in the minds of the viewers.

Our Little Secret Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Our Little Secret’ took place in its entirety in Georgia, particularly in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the Christmas film commenced in January 2024 and continued for more than a month before getting wrapped up in late February of the same year. Lindsay Lohan, who portrays Avery, expressed how much she loved working with the cast in Georgia. She told PureWow, “I had a great time filming it. We filmed in Atlanta. The crew and everyone that was a part of the film was just such a joy to work with. They were just so kind, and it was a really wonderful experience. It was really great. So, I hope that shows in the movie. Everyone there is just…it becomes like a family there. And I feel lucky to have that.”

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Our Little Secret’ were lensed in and around the city of Atlanta, the capital city of the state of Georgia. As per reports, the Northside United Methodist Church served as one of the key filming sites, where many interior and exterior shots were taped. Situated at 2799 Northside Drive Northwest in Atlanta, the place of worship is featured for what it is in the rom-com as the cast and crew members took over the church to shoot prayer scenes.

The production team primarily utilized the facilities of a sound stage of one of the numerous film studios situated in the Atlanta metropolitan area, such as Tyler Perry Studios, Shadowbox Studios, Encore Film and Music Studio, and Trilith Studios. During a conversation with Extra, Lindsay Lohan opened up about her experience shooting on a sound stage. She said, “We were on a sound stage a lot, which was really fun. It’s great. It creates such a different atmosphere of structure and getting to know people. Besides eating together, we would all get different trucks to come for everyone and the crew… It becomes your little family and your little world there.”

In the first week of February 2024, the filming unit also set up camp in the city of Decatur, situated just east of Atlanta. To be specific, several important portions were recorded at Decatur Square at 509 North McDonough Street. While the shooting was ongoing, multiple local eateries and businesses were closed, including Sq/Ft. Apart from ‘Our Little Secret,’ Atlanta’s vast and versatile locales are also featured in various other movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Idea of You,’ ‘Holidate,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Almost Christmas,’ ‘The Valet,’ ‘A Madea Christmas,’ ‘Necessary Roughness,’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

