Lifetime’s Smart Home Killer: Filming Sites and Cast Details Explored

‘Smart Home Killer’ by director Meeshelle Neal is a Lifetime thriller movie that sees a mother and daughter fall victim to the very technological system meant to defend them. When a woman (Natalie Brown) dumps her boyfriend, he continues to keep up involvement in her life and harasses her. She eventually files a restraining order against him as a last resort, wanting to be free of him.

However, he was a home security specialist who had installed her smart home protection system, and upon receiving the court order, becomes enraged. Hacking into the smart home system, he traps his ex and her daughter in a battle for survival within their own house. As the nightmare scenario unfolds in the protagonist’s very home, you might wonder where it is situated, and which location the filmmaker chose to create such a story.

Smart Home Killer Filming Locations

‘Smart Home Killer’ was filmed entirely in and around Toronto, in the province of Ontario. Principal photography began on June 1, 2023, and was wrapped up by June 18 of the same year. By the end of the shoot, the cast and crew seem to be elated at the work they have done, with actress Natalie Brown summing up everyone’s sentiments by saying that it had reminded them of why they made movies in the first place. Let us take a closer look at the locations chosen for the movie’s filming.

Toronto, Ontario

Shooting for the Lifetime film took place largely in and around the provincial capital, situated on Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore. Toronto stands as a dynamic metropolis offering a compelling setting for filming the urban thriller. The city’s blend of modernity and urban grit, combined with its vast filming locations and diverse populace, offered the filmmakers a rich backdrop to depict a high-stakes, suspense-filled narrative. The city’s filming infrastructure, from its pool of experienced film crews to its cost-effective production solutions, is increasingly making it a go-to destination for Lifetime films.

While Lifetime shoots a majority of its movies in Vancouver, British Columbia, some of its channel’s previous flicks filmed in the coastal city include, ‘I Won’t Let You Go,’ ‘How to Fall in Love by Christmas,’ and ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past.’ The city boasts a wide array of filming locations, from modern cityscapes featuring iconic landmarks like the CN Tower and financial district to historic neighborhoods like Old Toronto and Distillery District, offering filmmakers a rich tapestry of backdrops for storytelling across genres.

Renowned as the Hollywood North, Toronto has become a sought-after hub for the global film industry due to its varied settings, robust infrastructure, and supportive film community. As such, a number of prominent films and shows have used the conducive environment of Toronto to roll their cameras across their scenes. These include, ‘Reacher,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Gen V,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Smart Home Killer Cast

The thriller film is led by the mother-daughter duo essayed by Natalie Brown and Anwen O’Driscoll. Natalie Brown is a seasoned professional most well known for acting out the roles of Kelly Goodweather in the TV series, ‘The Strain’ and Sarah in ‘Dark Matter.’ She has also showcased her acting chops in ‘Sophie’ as Sophie Parker, ‘Nightmare Alley’ as Lilith’s Receptionist, and ‘Dawn of the Dead’ as CDC Reporter.

Anwen O’Driscoll has experience working in Lifetime movies, taking up leading roles in ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story,’ and ‘The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story.’ The actress can also be recognized enacting Jaime in ‘You Can Live Forever,’ Taylor Matheson in ‘Burden of Truth,’ Cathy MacDonald in ‘October Faction,’ and Sophie in ‘American Gods.’

