The Naughty Nine: All the Shooting Locations of the Disney Movie

With Alberto Belli at the helm, Disney+’s ‘The Naughty Nine’ is a Christmas adventure comedy movie that focuses on Andy, a troublemaking fifth-grader who realizes that he is on the naughty list after he gets no visit or presents from Santa Claus on the morning of Christmas. As a result, he feels that he was unfairly treated and decides to take matters into his own hands. Together with another eight naughty listers, he embarks on a journey to the North Pole to take the presents that they feel they deserve.

While the naughty listers are on their mission, they come to a realization that the easier and better route to get their names off the naughty list is to make better use of their respective talents, instead of indulging in mischievous activities. Starring Winslow Fegley, Camila Rodriguez, Anthony Joo, Imogen Cohen, Deric McCabe, Ayden Elijah, and Danny Glover, the heist comedy film unfolds in a variety of settings, the naughty listers’ town and the North Pole, making the audience wonder where ‘The Naughty Nine’ was filmed.

The Naughty Nine Filming Locations

‘The Naughty Nine’ was filmed in Quebec, especially in and around Montreal. According to reports, principal photography for the holiday film got underway in February 2022 and continued through the following couple of months, before getting wrapped up in April of the same year. So, let’s traverse through the snow and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Disney+ production!

Montreal, Quebec

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences for ‘The Naughty Nine’ was carried out in Montreal, situated in the southwestern part of the province of Quebec. To be specific, the production team set up camp in the municipality of Pointe-Claire, which is on the Island of Montreal. While shooting some key portions on Avenue de Killarney Gardens in Pointe-Claire in March 2022, the filming unit covered the grassy green area in the middle of the street with a bed of gravel to turn it into a makeshift parking lot for large trucks and trailers.

This led to several complaints from the residents of the area who were upset about the green space, despite being assured that the production company would repair it in the spring. Moreover, one of the Pointe-Claire residents, Charlotte Cushman, expressed her desire to see an end to all film productions in the neighborhood as they tend to be too disturbing for the locals. Apart from ‘The Naughty Nine,’ Montreal has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Get Smart,’ ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,’ ‘Mirror Mirror,’ ‘The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet,’ and ‘The Worst Witch.’

In a November 2023 interview with Mama’s Geeky, the filmmaker, Alberto Belli, was asked if they had real reindeer on set. He stated, “Well, that’s a really good question. I thought, like you said, we were going to get real reindeer, but apparently in winter is when they shed their antlers. And you cannot train them. So it’s CGI. But amazing CGI. The first time I saw it, I was super impressed. I was like, oh my god, it actually looks real. So that one is also exciting. And the kids do an amazing job to sell it. They were acting with green animals and plushes. And they make them look real. So that was that was very exciting to see.”

