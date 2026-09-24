Where Was Unabomber Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Under the direction of Janus Metz Pedersen, Netflix’s ‘Unabomber’ is inspired by true events involving the infamous Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. The biographical crime drama movie follows Ted’s trajectory from a promising 16-year-old Harvard student into a domestic terrorist who raised hell in the nation for about two decades. While he is studying at Harvard, his professor, Henry Murray, makes him the test subject to carry out a series of controversial psychological experiments, unaware that this would have a negative impact on Ted’s future.

In the future timeline, the FBI, led by Joanne Miller, is on the hunt for the Unabomber, who is responsible for the death of three individuals and injury to dozens of civilians. Starring Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay, Annabelle Wallis, and Shailene Woodley, the thriller-drama movie is set at Harvard University in Massachusetts and in various other states, where Ted detonates bombs.

Unabomber Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Unabomber’ took place in Quebec and California, particularly in Montreal and San Francisco. As per reports, principal photography got underway in the first week of June 2025 under the working title ‘Debate Club’ and continued for more than a month before concluding by the last week of July of the same year. Upon wrapping up the project, the director, Janus Metz Pedersen, took to social media and shared a few words of appreciation for his team. “It’s a wrap!!! My new feature “Unabom” for @netflix is in the can. Had the best journey with the greatest team and cast,” he said.

Montreal, Quebec

The production team of ‘Unabomber’ utilized the vast and versatile terrains of the city of Montreal to bring the biographical narrative to life. Instead of shooting at the real Harvard University in Massachusetts, they set up camp on the campus of McGill University at 845 Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal and redressed it with banners and signs to make it stand in for Harvard. To be specific, the Old Chancellor Day Hall on the McGill campus served as a prominent production location.

In June 2025, Russell Crowe and the rest of the cast and crew members were spotted recording key portions in and around the historic 19th-century French Château-style building that houses the Faculty of Law. Other notable movies and TV shows shot in Montreal include ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ ‘Red Rooms,’ ‘The Bone Collector,’ ‘The Recruit,’ ‘Quantico,’ and ‘Three Pines.’

San Francisco, California

A significant chunk of the Shailene Woodley starrer was also lensed in San Francisco, situated on the West Coast. Since several scenes are set in the Golden Gate City, the filming unit decided to tape some of them on location to add a layer of authenticity to the narrative. The establishing and aerial shots of San Francisco feature multiple tall buildings and local landmarks, some of which you might be able to spot, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Chinatown, Salesforce Tower, the Transamerica Pyramid, 555 California Street, the Avery, and the Millennium Tower.

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