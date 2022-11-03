Where Was Causeway Filmed?

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Apple TV+’s ‘Causeway’ is a psychological drama movie that revolves around a soldier named Lynsey who finds it hard to adjust to her life when she returns home after suffering from a traumatic brain injury while she was deployed in Afghanistan. Just when everything in her life appears to be bleak, she meets a local mechanic named James, who becomes a light at the end of the tunnel for her. As time passes by, they spend some time together and form an unexpected yet intimate bond.

The sentimental narrative is complemented by the brilliant and heartfelt performances of a talented cast comprising Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jayne Houdyshell. The relatively darker undertone used throughout the movie sets the tone and vibe for the narrative as it reflects the trauma Lynsey is going through. Moreover, the changing landscape of the city keeps the viewers curious about the actual filming sites of ‘Causeway.’ So, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Causeway Filming Locations

‘Causeway’ was filmed in its entirety in Louisiana, specifically in New Orleans. As per reports, the principal photography for the drama movie commenced back in June 2019, under the working title of ‘Red, White, and Water,’ but got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After almost a couple of years of delay, shooting resumed in the summer of 2021. Moreover, amidst the allegations of abuse, Scott Rudin was let go as one of the producers of the project in April 2021. Without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites where Lynsey goes through her transformational journey with James!

New Orleans, Louisiana

A majority of the pivotal sequences of ‘Causeway’ were lensed in and around New Orleans, which is the home of Lynsey and where most of the story is set. From the looks of it, the production team supposedly set up camp across the city in order to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Interestingly, when the shooting resumed in 2021, Jennifer Lawrence had gotten a fresh perspective on her character of Lynsey due to the changes she had gone through in her personal life during the break.

Lawrence talked about this in detail in a Vogue interview published on September 6, 2022. “Her untenable home, her inability to commit to one thing or another because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but huge — I think I connected with that at that specific time in my life,” she said. “So much was going on with me at that time that I didn’t realize. Until I was back, pregnant, married, and making it. And I was just like, Oh, this is a woman who is scared to commit.”

in 2019 Lila Neugenbauer's Red, White and Water begins filming in New Orleans. Jen plays a US solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to recover back home. Brian Tyree Henry costars. The film now has a release date of 2022. (17-Jun) pic.twitter.com/sal7m3Texh — Jennifer Lawrence OTD (@JLaw_OTD) June 18, 2022

Situated along the Mississippi River in the southeastern region of Louisiana, New Orleans is the most populous city in the state. Also known as the Crescent City, it is famous for its unique dialects, Creole cuisine, distinctive music, vibrant nightlife, and annual celebrations and festivals, such as Mardi Gras. Apart from ‘Causeway,’ New Orleans has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Black Bird,’ and ‘The Winchesters.’

Read More: Best Dramas on Netflix