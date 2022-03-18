Where Was Cheaper by The Dozen (2022) Filmed?

Director Gail Lerner, known for directing several episodes of the popular drama ‘Black-ish,’ brings to fruition the Disney original family comedy movie ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’ The film chronicles the eccentric Baker family based on the namesake 1948 semi-autobiographical novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The New Jersey-based interracial couple Paul and Zoe Baker have difficulty managing their arsenal of children from previous marriages. Still, it is nothing they cannot overcome with a bit of teamwork.

On the other hand, the Bakers struggle to keep their family business running. Following the 1950 version and the 2003 remake, this is the third reboot of the popular Disney franchise, marred by nostalgia and a feel-good ambiance. Most of the story unfolds in New Jersey, where the urban backdrop adds another charm to the story. However, you may be wondering where the filming took place. If that is the case, let us take you to the locations.

Cheaper by The Dozen Filming Locations

‘Cheaper by The Dozen’ was filmed in its entirety in and around the US, especially California. Filming Was scheduled to commence on July 13, 2020, unfortunately coming to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney, filming resumed in November 2020 with social distancing protocols in place. Principal photography got stretched to April 2021, when co-star Gabrielle Union was spotted on the set with a fake baby bump. Mitchell Amundsen, the cinematographer of ‘Transformers,’ handled the cinematography for the movie. On the other hand, Desma Murphy, whose past credits include ‘The Hangover,’ came on board to serve as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the filming took place in and around Los Angeles, the iconic Californian city. 20th Century Studios and Twentieth Century Fox were among the production companies that helped materialize the project. Therefore, we can assume that some filming took place in the Fox Studio Lot, the headquarters of 20th Century Fox. Located at 10201 West Pico Boulevard, in the neighborhood of Century City, the Fox Studio Lot is one of the cleanest studio premises in the city.

Although the property is private and not open to the public, you can glimpse the Nakatomi Plaza building from the first ‘Die Hard’ movie from afar. Apart from ‘Die Hard,’ the studio also hosted classics like ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Fight Club.’ The cast and crew possibly ventured outside the studio premises, lensing segments in and around the city. From timeless classics to indie films to VFX-laden blockbusters, Los Angeles has provided the backdrop for countless films throughout the generations.

