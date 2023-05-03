Where Was Death’s Roulette Filmed?

Directed by Manolo Cardona, Paramount+’s ‘Death’s Roulette’ is a Mexican mystery thriller movie that revolves around seven strangers who gain consciousness in a mansion, realizing that they have been kidnapped and must take part in a deadly game. To survive, they must choose one person among themselves to die within the next 60 minutes, and failure to do so would result in the death of all seven individuals. With each passing second, some dark secrets come out in the open, and all of them find out that they are connected by a dark past. Now, each of the seven justifies why their life should be spared while the clock ticks down and the fateful moment approaches.

Originally titled ‘Uno Para Morir,’ the thriller drama movie features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble including Maribel Verdú, Carla Adell, Juan Carlos Remolina, Adriana Paz, Dagoberto Gama, and Fernando Becerril. Most of the mystery movie unfolds inside the eerie mansion situated on a cliff in a secluded location. Each room of the mansion holds an element of mystery, which reflects the secrets that the seven strangers harbor within themselves. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Death’s Roulette’ was filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Death’s Roulette Filming Locations

‘Death’s Roulette’ was filmed in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City, Puebla, and Veracruz. Principal photography for the Manolo Cardona directorial reportedly commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in July of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Paramount+ movie!

Mexico City, Mexico

According to reports, the production team of ‘Death’s Roulette’ spent about five weeks or so in Mexico City and lensed many pivotal sequences for the mystery movie. It is possible that they utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the city to record the scenes set inside the mansion. Moreover, the capital of Mexico has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Amores Perros,’ ‘Colombiana,’ ‘The Air I Breathe,’ ‘Who Killed Sara?,’ and ‘Control Z.’

Puebla, Mexico

The filming unit of ‘Death’s Roulette’ also set up camp in the city of Puebla, as its locales are featured in several scenes of the thriller movie. In the backdrop of the exterior scenes shot in the city, many of you might spot some important cultural attractions and landmarks, including squares, museums, and other buildings. Some of them include the Zócalo, El Parián, the Amparo Museum, the Museo de la Revolución, the Casa del Deán, and the Municipal Palace.

Veracruz, Mexico

For a week or so, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few prominent portions of ‘Death’s Roulette’ in the major port city of Veracruz. The city is home to several beaches, including Sacrificios Beach, Verde Beach, and Antón Lizardo Beach. So, a few beach scenes were lensed on location on one of the beaches within the vicinity of the Mexican city. Other local landmarks that might or might not feature in the movie are the Veracruz Aquarium, the City Museum, the Cathedral of Veracruz, and the Venustiano Carranza Lighthouse.

