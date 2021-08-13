Where Was Field of Dreams Filmed? Is Fields of Dreams a Real Place?

Based upon W. P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel ‘Shoeless Joe,’ ‘Field of Dreams‘ is one of the most acclaimed films of all time. Having first premiered in 1989, it revolves around Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), a farmer who follows the directions of a mysterious voice inside his head to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond, only to witness spirits of late athletes return to play. In a sports-inspired story that includes fantasy and mystic realism, nothing is out of the question, and this proves that. And now, if you’re curious about its filming locations and the field in question, we’ve got you covered.

Field of Dreams Filming Locations

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson (‘The Sum of All Fears’), ‘Field of Dreams’ is a heartwarming movie that stars Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta, and Burt Lancaster, among many others, alongside Kevin Costner. Together, this team delivered a production that left a mark not just on its viewers but also on the world of cinema. After all, following three immediate Academy Award nominations, in 2017, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Thus, today, we know that this film was shot primarily in areas of Iowa, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

Dubuque County, Iowa

Yes, the Field of Dreams is a real place and it is located in Dubuque County, Iowa. The iconic diamond field was actually built by Universal Pictures a few miles outside of the City of Dyersville, in the northeast area. This field is genuinely on a farm, which was properly used as a location as well. Yet, it has since become a tourist attraction. In fact, Major League Baseball built an 8,000-seat stadium right next to the original site to host games.

As per its official website, the diamond field is open for the general public year-round from sunrise to sunset and provides the Ray Kinsella property for rent (starting at $500) and tours. Furthermore, there is an online store as well. The other notable location in Dubuque is The Drexler Elementary School in Farley, Iowa, where the famous PTA meeting took place. It has been reported that W.P. Kinsella and his wife were extras in this scene but are not visible. The University of Dubuque also makes a small appearance.

Boston, Massachusetts

Jersey Street and Fenway Park near Kenmore Square, in particular, better known as the legendary home of the Boston Red Sox, were also used for filming the baseball games in ‘Field of Dreams.’ A young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were extras for these shots, but like the Kinsella’s, they never appear in front of the camera. As one of the most well-known ball venues in the whole world, Fenway Park is now pending an official city landmark, which would take its prestige and status even further.

From what we can tell, a few moments of screen-time in this movie is taken up by shots filmed in Galena, Illinois, as well — right on the streets.

Read More: