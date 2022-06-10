Where Was For All Mankind Season 3 Filmed?

Created by the trio of Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, ‘For All Mankind‘ is a science fiction drama series that depicts an alternate history and how different the world would be. Set in an alternative version of 1969, the narrative chronicles the success of the Soviet Union as they manage to land their men on the Moon before the United States. Following the surprising defeat of the US, the cold war rivalry intensifies as NASA faces an unexpected set of challenges in the space race.

Thanks to the diverse resources at both the nation’s disposal, their determination, to reach higher than the other, takes the space race to a whole another level. Even though the narrative is set in the past, the resources that the astronauts use seem just as futuristic and advanced. In season 3, just like in previous seasons, this creates a unique contrast against the constant backdrop of space and Mars, keeping viewers intrigued through each episode. In case you are wondering about how and where the production of the third installment took place, you might be interested in what we have to share!

For All Mankind Season 3 Filming Locations

‘For All Mankind’ season 3 was filmed entirely in the state of California, specifically in Culver City. The principal photography for the third iteration commenced in late February 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. The first and second installments of the series were shot in the Golden State too, in Los Angeles and Culver City respectively. Located in the western part of the US, California is known for its vast and versatile landscape that ranges from forests and deserts to mountains and beaches. Thus, it is no wonder why it is considered a prominent production location. We gathered all the information regarding the specific locations of ‘For All Mankind,’ so let’s go through them, shall we?

Culver City, California

All the pivotal scenes for season 3 of ‘For All Mankind’ were filmed in Culver City, particularly in the highly reputed movie and television studio complex, Sony Pictures Studios. Located at 10202 West Washington Boulevard in Culver City, the studio was founded back in 1912. It offers not just some of the largest but also the most versatile sound stages, making it a perfect filming site for any kind of film or TV show, including this science fiction series. Sony Pictures Studios houses 18 stages and has several on-set locations that offer a wide range of settings. Some of the popular productions that have been filmed in the studio property are ‘Interstellar,’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

In general, Culver City has been a hub for movies and television production for a long time now. Located in Los Angeles County, the city is also home to Culver Studios, apart from Sony Pictures Studios. Not only that, various filmmakers tend to utilize the locales of the city to film several on-location sequences for their productions. Over the years, many well-known films and shows have been recorded in the city; some of them are ‘Pineapple Express,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Identity,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ and ‘Arrested Development.’

