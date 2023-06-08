Where Was Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’ is a crime mystery film that revolves around Aurora Teagarden, who finds herself back in her hometown of Lawrenceton to pursue her post-graduation. Taking up the position of teacher’s assistant in a mystery writing class and waitressing at a local diner at night keeps her busy, but she still manages to make time for her mother, Aida, and her friends Sally, and Arthur, a police officer. But Aurora’s life takes an unexpected turn when Sally’s fiance disappears the night of their rehearsal dinner — only to show up again as a murder suspect. Will Aurora be able to get to the bottom of things to save both the day and Sally’s happiness?

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’ is a prequel to ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ film series, which is based on the ‘Aurora Teagarden’ book series written by Charlaine Harris between 1990 and 2017. The former captures the audience’s attention through not only its intriguing plot but also its scenic locations, especially the waterfall we see at the beginning. Many of you might, in fact, be wondering about the places shown in the film. If you’re one of them, then we have the answers for you!

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Filming Locations

Though not a lot is known about where exactly ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’ was lensed, we know that every other film in the franchise was likely captured in British Columbia. Taking that into consideration, we think it is safe to infer that the filming of the prequel also took place in the province that boasts a diverse landscape, majestic mountain ranges, and coastline, making it the perfect location for any and all types of productions.

The westernmost province in Canada, British Columbia, is also known for its public transit system, as well as an abundance of highways and airports — all of which make it easier to transport large and delicate pieces of filming equipment. Now, let’s take a look at the exact filming locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A preferred location for the production of many Hallmark films, the seaport city of Vancouver in British Columbia likely served as the filming site of ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New,’ much like the other films in the franchise. Vancouver is a blend of modern and historical architectural styles and is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the Great White North. It is perhaps for these reasons that the city acts as a stand-in for Lawrenceton in the State of Washington in the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

The last film to release in the mystery film series was ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder,’ which was released in February 2022. Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed the titular character of Aurora in the films, left the franchise soon afterward, seemingly canceling the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ as a whole.

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’ was then announced, with Emily Merlin, development manager of programming at Hallmark, stating, “Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends – what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own? The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New Cast

The cast of ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’ features the talent of Skylar Samuels as Aurora, who has worked prominently in the television industry. She’s well known for depicting the titular character of Chloe King in ABC Family’s ‘Nine Lives of Chloe King,’ following which she was seen in Fox’s ‘Scream Queens,’ alongside Emma Roberts and Lea Michele. Samuels is also a part of films like ‘Public Disturbance,’ ‘The DUFF,’ and Lifetime’s ‘The Gabby Petito Story.’

Appearing opposite Samuels in the role of newly minted police officer Arthur is Evan Roderick, a former hockey player in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Since then, the Canadian actor has worked in productions such as the CW’s ‘Arrow,’ Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out,’ and films like ‘A Tale of Two Christmases‘ and ‘Autumn in the City.’

