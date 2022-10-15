Where Was Hallmark’s Autumn in the City Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Robison, Hallmark’s ‘Autumn in the City’ is a romantic drama film that revolves around an optimistic young woman named Piper who moves to a new city in hopes of a fresh start and making something out of her life by finding her passion. As she is trying to settle in, she crosses paths with her jaded neighbor named Austin, who is an aspiring writer.

While Piper bounces between temp jobs in the city, she and Austin roam around as the magic of the autumn season pulls them closer to one another. Together, they decide to work on a children’s book and while they are working on it, the pair comes to a great realization. What keeps the viewers hooked on the film is not just the entertaining narrative but also the picturesque sites in the backdrop. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Autumn in the City’ was shot. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Autumn in the City Filming Locations

‘Autumn in the City’ was supposedly filmed in New York, specifically in New York City. The principal photography for the film seemingly took place around the summer of 2022 over the course of a month or so, just like most of the Hallmark productions. Since the story is set in New York, the filming unit probably decided to shoot the majority of scenes on location in New York itself and give the viewers a much more immersive and authentic viewing experience. Now, let’s take a look at the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

New York City, New York

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Autumn in the City’ were seemingly lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. From the looks of it, the production team traveled around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, you can spot the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in the background in several scenes while Piper and Austin spend some quality time together. It is a hybrid cable-stayed/suspension bridge over the East River between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were supposedly spotted recording a few key scenes in and around Central Park, which is located between the Upper West and Upper East Sides of Manhattan. Covering around 843 acres, it is known to be the fifth-largest park in the city.

Situated at the southern tip of New York State, New York City is considered to have a significant influence on various sectors, including art, fashion, tourism, commerce, healthcare, education, entertainment, politics, research, technology, and many more. The Big Apple is not just visited by tourists but also by filmmakers for shooting purposes. In fact, over the years, the city has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, such as ‘American Psycho,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Autumn in the City Cast

Aimee Teegarden essays the role of Piper in the Hallmark film. Some of you may remember her from other filming projects she has been a part of, over her long career. She features in ‘Notorious,’ ‘The Ranch,’ ‘Robot Chicken,’ and ‘The Rookie.’ Besides that, she has starred in a number of Hallmark productions as well, including ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ ‘A New Year’s Resolution,’ and ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.’

On the other hand, Evan Roderick portrays Austin. He may seem like a familiar face because he stars in Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out,’ and Lifetime’s ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife‘ and ‘V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family.’ He also features in ‘Project MC2,’ ‘When We Rise,’ and ‘Arrow.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the romantic movie are Laura Soltis (Patricia), Lucia Walters (Barbara), Brittany Willacy (Misty), Vincent Gale (Alan), Theresa Wong (Susan), Adam Beauchesne (Will), Ingrid Tesch (Phyllis), and Kurt Evans (Marshall). Moreover, Shayan Bayat (Toby), Byron Noble (Arnold), Britt MacLennan, and David Attar feature in the Hallmark movie as well.

