Where Was Hallmark’s Perfect Harmony Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Stefan Scaini, Hallmark’s ‘Perfect Harmony’ is a romantic comedy film that follows a pop singer named Jack Chandeller and a Professor of poetry studies named Barrett Woodword, both of whom have been chosen as the best man and maid of honor, respectively, by their best friends for the wedding. They reluctantly push their differences aside and work on a duet song for their friends’ wedding.

As Jack and Barrett spend more time with each other, they realize that they may be more in tune with each other, like their song, than they expected. But is it going to be enough to make them trust each other and pull off the wedding by giving their friends a memorable wedding gift that they would remember for a lifetime? Apart from the romantic narrative, what keeps the viewers engaged and hooked on the movie is the use of interesting locations. So, if you are wondering where ‘Perfect Harmony’ was shot, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Perfect Harmony Filming Locations

‘Perfect Harmony’ was filmed in its entirety in Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg. According to reports, the principal photography for the rom-com commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up within a month or so, in early August of the same year. Situated at the center of the Hudson Bay drainage basin, Manitoba is the fifth-most populous province of Canada.

Thanks to its vast and diverse landscape, Manitoba makes for a favorable production location for different kinds of projects, including ‘Perfect Harmony.’ Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The production team of ‘Perfect Harmony’ set up camp in Winnipeg, the capital and largest city of Canada’s Manitoba province, to lens all the pivotal sequences for the movie. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled around the city to tape several scenes against suitable backdrops. In particular, the premise of The Fort Garry Hotel, Spa, and Conference Centre at 222 Broadway was utilized for the production of the Hallmark film.

Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted in and around Canada Life Centre at 223 Carlton Street as they recorded some scenes. It is an indoor arena and home to the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Situated at the bottom of the Red River Valley and on the eastern edge of the Canadian Prairies in Western Canada, Winnipeg is home to a number of tourist attractions. Some of the popular ones are The Forks, the Manitoba Children’s Museum, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Winnipeg Public Library, and the Millennium Library.

Apart from tourists, Winnipeg is frequently visited by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of numerous projects. Movies and TV shows like ‘Nobody,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill,’ ‘Silent Hill,’ ‘Storm of the Century,’ and ‘Tales from the Loop‘ have utilized the locales of Winnipeg for their production.

Perfect Harmony Cast

James Denton essays the role of Jack in the Hallmark movie. Many of you may recognize him from a bunch of filming projects that he’s been a part of in his long career. He stars in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Primary Colors,’ ‘The Pretender,’ and ‘That Old Feeling.’ On the other hand, Sherri Saum portrays Barrett. She is known for her roles in ‘The Fosters,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘In Treatment,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..’

Other cast members who play key roles in the film include the likes of Julia Benson (Naomi), Peter Benson (Simon), Sheppard Denton (Teddy), John B. Lowe (Professor Dodson), Andrea del Campo (Meadow), and Hazel Wallace (Scooper). Furthermore, Cherrel Holder (Wedding Gown Stylist), Vance Halldorson (Wedding Guest), and Cindy Myskiw (Wedding Couple) feature in the Hallmark movie as well.

