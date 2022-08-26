Where Was Hallmark’s Game, Set, Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jessica Harmon, Hallmark’s ‘Game, Set, Love’ is a romantic sports movie that follows retired tennis player Taylor Morrison. She reluctantly agrees to train her friend William Campbell for an upcoming mixed doubles tournament. However, the tennis pro soon realizes that coaching the “bad boy of tennis” might be much harder than she had anticipated. Their clashing personalities often clash with each other but soon lead to developing an unshakeable bond.

With its phenomenally talented cast, the movie has garnered praise from several viewers for its storyline. Many admirers could not help but gush over the backdrops used in the movie that help set the mood for the variety of scenes. Naturally, people are curious to know where the Hallmark romance was lensed, and we are here to explain the same!

Game, Set, Love Filming Locations

‘Game, Set, Love’ was filmed primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia. The principal photography of the movie took place in June 2022, under the cinematography of Sean Cox. Now, let’s take a closer look at the details of the production spots.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Game, Set, Love’ was filmed primarily in the city of Vancouver in British Columbia. Apparently, the production process was quite enjoyable for the cast and crew of the movie, who were quite vocal about sharing their happiness on social media. ” I’m so grateful for this experience and to everyone I met and worked with,” Davida Williams, who portrays Taylor Morrison, wrote while sharing her experience on social media. “I’m walking away with lots of new friends!!”

The actors of the Hallmark romance apparently became fast friends and were delighted to spend time together. Just a few days before the production was finished, some of the team members decided to visit Mudlab Pottery at 1772 Hastings Street East to learn about the joy of pottery. Their on and off-screen shenanigans certainly helped make the filming process even more entertaining.

Interestingly, Vancouver has a thriving tennis culture with 184 tennis courts within the city borders for the public to utilize. Some of the most well-known courts in the area include Stanley Park Tennis Courts at 8901 Stanley Park Drive. It has eleven free-to-use courts where one can enjoy indulging in the sport for 30 minutes in case of a waiting line. Those interested can either go to the premises and wait for their turn or pre-book their slots.

Granville Park Public Tennis Courts at 1630 West 15th Avenue and Heather Park Public Tennis Courts at 3475 Heather Street #3393 are also popular among tennis enthusiasts in Vancouver. The production team of the Hallmark movie likely utilized one of the several tennis venues in the city to use as a backdrop in their project.

Another major reason behind using Vancouver to shoot the movie might be the state-of-the-art production facilities available in the city. In fact, Vancouver’s popularity as a filming location has led it to be nicknamed the Hollywood of the North. From its subtle skyline to its diversity of backdrops, Vancouver allows moviemakers to lens scenes set in some other part of the world. Over the years, the jewel of Canadian cinema has hosted the production of several Hallmark movies, including ‘Dating the Delaneys‘ and ‘The Journey Ahead.’

Game, Set, Love Cast

The talented Davida Williams takes up the role of Taylor Morrison in ‘Game, Set, Love.’ You may recognize her from her part in ‘Ultrasound’ and ‘Under My Skin.’ Actor Richard Harmon essays the character of William Campbell in the Hallmark film. Some of his well-known acting credits include ‘A Cinderella Story: Starstruck’ and ‘The 100.’ The movie also stars Roger Cross as David Morrison, Juliette Hawk as Mia, Marco Soriano as Gunther, and Rehaan Malik as Arjun.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Groundswell Filmed? Who is in the Cast?