Where Was Hallmark’s Raise a Glass to Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A heartwarming romantic comedy that is sure to leave the viewer crying tears of joy in the end, ‘Raise a Glass to Love’ is a stellar offering from Hallmark. The movie follows Jenna, a budding wine sommelier who hopes to master the craft one day. Eager to explore her heritage, Jenna takes a trip to her family’s vineyards. As she prepares to follow her passion and study in the wine haven, the young woman comes across Argentinian winemaker Marcelo. What follows is a beautiful love story set amongst the breathtaking beauty of the natural vineyards.

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ is a movie that is sure to impact the audience’s minds through its story and setting. If you want to know which places contributed to the eye-catching backdrops of the movie, we have you covered!

Raise a Glass to Love Filming Locations

Although the film is set in California’s Sonoma County, it was filmed primarily in the gorgeous province of British Columbia in Canada, ‘Raise a Glass to Love’ is a perfect ode to the beauty of the place. British Columbia is a dynamic province, providing settings that range from metropolitan cities to charming villages, natural countrysides, and stunning vineyards. Filming crews have always preferred the province due to its dynamic and kaleidoscopic nature. Let’s take a closer look at the specific filming location of ‘Raise a Glass to Love,’ shall we?

Kelowna, British Columbia

Kelowna is an astoundingly beautiful city nestled in the lap of nature and located in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Lying on the east shore of the Okanagan Lake, the local area is dotted by lush pine forests, beautiful orchards, towering mountains, and several vineyards. The city itself offers a rustic, small-town charm and is even home to a lovely harbor and numerous other attractions.

‘Raise a Glass to Love’ was mainly filmed in the numerous vineyards that surround the city. The incredible vineyards provided the film with natural yet picturesque backdrops which perfectly mirrored the beauty of California’s wine country. Even co-author Laura Rohrman, who grew up in Sonoma County, admitted that the place tried to do justice to the film’s actual setting.

Moreover, filming right in the middle of such sprawling vineyards was a wonderful experience for the cast, as apparent from the spectacular pictures they posted on social media. With the region’s beauty making it quite popular with filming crews, Kelowna has also played host to filming for movies like ‘ A Vineyard Romance,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ and ‘A Score to Settle.’

Raise a Glass to Love Cast

Laura Osnes essays the character of Jenna, and Juan Pablo Di Pace steps into the shoes of Marcelo. Known for appearing in the Hallmark movies ‘One Royal Holiday‘ and ‘A Homecoming for the Holidays,’ Laura Osnes also plays Vivika Orsonwelles in the remotely performed musical ‘A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical.’ Additionally, Laura appears in several other TV shows and movies, including a short role in the popular show ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

On the other hand, Juan Pablo Di Pace is best known for essaying the role of Fernando in ‘Fuller House.’ He also has numerous other TV shows and movies under his belt, including his roles as Heath Ramos in 2020’s ‘Dashing in December,’ and Lord Jesus in 2021’s ‘Resurrection.’ Additional cast members for ‘Raise a Glass to Love’ consist of Matthew James Dowden as Aidan Parker, Lini Evans as Lynn, Amanda Wong as Allison, Matt Brown as Alluvial Man, Shanelle Connell as Alluvial Woman, and Jennifer Huether as herself.

Read More: Best Hallmark Channel Movies