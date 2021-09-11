Directed by Paul Ziller, Hallmark‘s ‘Roadhouse Romance’ is a romantic drama movie that centers upon an army vet named Callie, who has no option but to return to her hometown after her grandfather passes away. However, once she is there, Callie realizes that her old city is no longer the same and her family-owned BBQ restaurant business is going through some tough times. Furthermore, her first love is now with someone else. Realizing that she needs to revive the barbecue joint, Callie becomes obsessed with her newfound goal and accidentally meets a TV producer who inspires her to look forward instead of dwelling on the past.

Featuring stand-out performances by a talented cast, some of the film scenes may intrigue viewers, and they may wish to learn more about it. In case you are also looking for similar information, then allow us to be your guide.

Roadhouse Romance Filming Locations

The production of the Lifetime movie took place entirely in British Columbia. Located in the western regions of the Great White North, the province serves as the center of film production in North America. Filming took place in the region in several locations, including Vancouver. So, let’s jump right in and learn more about the film’s production without wasting any more time.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of the Paul Ziller directorial took place in Vancouver. The bustling seaport city reportedly stood in for Callie’s hometown, where she returns after her grandfather’s death. The ease of availability of filming services coupled with the presence of an experienced crew makes Vancouver an attractive filming destination.

Furthermore, the town has mesmerizing natural locales that include snow-capped mountains, beautiful beaches, and lush green parks. It also has a thriving theater and music scene, which makes it the focal point of the regional entertainment industry.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Filming for the movie reportedly also took place in Abbotsford. The city is just an hour’s drive away from the primary filming location, i.e., Vancouver, and the proximity has helped it attract numerous movie production projects over the years. Visitors who are looking to have some fun in the region can go for skydiving, Fraser river safari, fishing adventures, or relax at the apple barn at Taves family farms. Abbotsford is located in the Fraser Valley Regional District and has consistently ranked one of the most charitable cities in the Great White North.

Roadhouse Romance Cast

Lauren Alaina headlines the Hallmark movie by essaying the role of Callie Jackson, the army vet who returns to her hometown after her grandfather dies. You may recall watching the singer-songwriter in the television movie ‘Road Less Traveled.’ Tyler Hynes appears as Luke, the TV director who helps the protagonist deal with personal loss and look forward in life instead of looking back. The accomplished director and producer is best known for television movies like ‘Deadly Double Cross,’ ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas‘ or ‘The Mistletoe Secret.’

The film also stars Sarah Edmondson, who portrays Willa, and Kat Ruston, who plays the role of Lynne. While the former is famous for her role in the television series ‘Geronimo Stilton,’ you may recognize the latter from ‘The 100.’ Michael Teigen, whose acting credits include ‘Pup Academy,’ ‘Under The HUD,’ and ‘A Gift Wrapped Christmas,’ essays the role of Dan Cartwright in the Paul Ziller directorial. Known for ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding‘ and ‘Cross Country Christmas,’ Adil Zaidi appears as Joe Wilkins. The talented cast of the Hallmark movie also includes Rachelle Goulding as Jillian.

