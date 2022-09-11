Where Was Hallmark’s To Her With Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Stan Foster, Hallmark Mahogany’s ‘To Her, With Love’ is a romantic movie that follows a woman named Kayla Scott. She moves back to her hometown, Stoneville, North Carolina, after losing her job as a substitute teacher at a prestigious private high school. Her mother, Maya, arranges an interview for Kayla at the latter’s alma mater, but she is reluctant to apply, given her aspiration to be a part of a competitive teaching program in London, UK. However, she decides to accept the job offer after learning that her best friend Tanya is also a part of the staff. Initially, Kayla has problems connecting with her students and is helped by Jordan Griffin.

Despite her initial reluctance, Kayla soon realizes that Jordan’s suggestions are helpful and inspire her to revamp her teaching style. Upon discovering that a budget cut might lead to the removal of the school’s art department, Kayla and Jordan set up a fundraiser with the help of one of Kayla’s friends. Meanwhile, Kayla and Jordan start getting closer due to their shared interests. But a possible opportunity may once again force her to leave behind everything she has. The film is a female spin on James Clavell’s 1967 British movie ‘To Sir, With Love.’ Its picturesque backdrops allow viewers to fully immerse themselves in the storytelling experience and enjoy the film. If you are wondering where the movie was shot, here’s all you need to know!

To Her, With Love Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ series, ‘To Her, With Love’ was shot primarily in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in North Carolina. The principal photography of the movie took place in July 2022, with Matt S. Bell as the cinematographer. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Charlotte Metropolitan Area, North Carolina

The filming of ‘To Her, With Love’ took place in the North Carolina part of the Charlotte Metropolitan Area. The region is also known as Metrolina and falls in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina. However, the Hallmark movie was lensed in the cities of Charlotte and Salisbury, both of which are in North Carolina. Out of the mentioned locations, Salisbury hosted a significant part of the film’s production. Some of the scenes within the movie were also lensed in the city of Charlotte.

One of the major reasons behind choosing the Metrolina as the filming location might be that the movie is set in North Carolina as well. However, the real-life town of Stoneville is in Rockingham County and not a part of the Charlotte Metropolitan Area. The filming likely took place in Metrolina due to the facilities available in the area that allow for an efficient moviemaking process. Over the years, the Charlotte Metropolitan Area has been used in the production of ‘The Hunger Games‘ and ‘The 24th.’

To Her, With Love Cast

Actress Skye P. Marshall portrays the character of Kayla Scott in ‘To Her, With Love.’ She is known for her work in ‘Good Sam‘ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ Tobias Truvillion plays the role of Jordan Griffin in the Hallmark movie. You may recognize him for his part in ‘Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story‘ and ‘Sand Dollar Cove.’ The popular singer-songwriter Shanice Wilson-Knox makes a cameo in the movie as herself, who happens to be Kayla’s special friend who helped out with the fundraiser. Some of Shanice’s famous songs include “I Love Your Smile” and “Silent Prayer.”

Other appearances include Maria Howell as Maya, Brittany L. Smith as Tanya, L. Warren Young as Clarence, and Jacqueline Fleming as Principal Nancy. Kayla Pratt (Emma), Aubriana Davis (Stacy), Juan Graterol Jr. (Eddie), and Ronson Hawkins (Leon) are also a part of the movie. The film also stars Al Mitchell as Harold, Enya Flack as Pam, Jared Simon as Principal Meadows, Michael Perez as Atticus, and Sarah Grace Elliott as Gwyneth.

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s Marry Go Round Filmed? Who is in the Cast?