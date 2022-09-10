Where Was Hallmark’s Marry Go Round Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David Weaver, Hallmark’s ‘Marry Go Round’ is a romantic drama film that chronicles the reconnecting of two high school sweethearts — Luke Walker and Abby Foster — who had a short-lived married life after high school. Fast forward to several years later, she is now a successful executive and plans to move to Paris with her fiancé, Edward Timsdale. However, Abby’s seemingly perfect life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out that her divorce from Luke is not official.

Following the news, Abby heads back to her hometown to attend a court hearing, where she runs into Luke and learns that he has no intention to finalize the divorce. When her mother reveals a secret from the past that puts many things into perspective, she must make a choice. The romantic movie deals with a number of intriguing themes, including rekindling old romance and giving people a second chance, making the viewers hooked on the narrative. In addition, what makes one wonder is the use of interesting locations throughout the film. So, if you wish to find out all about the filming sites, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Marry Go Round Filming Locations

‘Marry Go Round’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the Hallmark movie commenced in late June 2022 and wrapped up within a few weeks or so, in July of the same year. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is the westernmost province of Canada. It is known for its vast and diverse geography, making it an ideal choice for many filmmakers. Now, without further ado, let’s look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Marry Go Round’ were lensed across Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members of the Hallmark movie traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. In a September 2022 interview with TV Fanatic, Amanda Schull (Abby) was asked if the theme park and carousel scenes were actually filmed at a real theme park or not.

Amanda revealed, “It was a real theme park, but the carousel wasn’t in the theme park.” She added, “The carousel is basically in a museum; it’s this historic little town that they’ve preserved, and it’s in there. And it was maybe from the 1910s or 1920s or something. Each horse on that carousel is, I don’t know how many thousands of dollars. They were exquisite.”

Located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is also known as Hollywood North for a reason. Over the years, the city has served as a prominent production location for all kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘The Predator,’ ‘Keep Breathing,’ and ‘Midnight Mass.’

Marry Go Round Cast

Amanda Schull portrays Abby Foster in the Hallmark film. You may recognize her from other productions that she features on, including ‘Suits,’ ‘12 Monkeys,’ ‘Center Stage,’ and ‘One Tree Hill.’ She also stars in other Hallmark projects such as ‘One Summer,’ ‘Love, Once and Always,’ and ‘Project Christmas Wish.’

On the other hand, Brennan Elliott essays the role of Luke Walker in the romantic movie. He may seem like a familiar face to many of you as he features in ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Cedar Cove,’ ‘A Christmas Melody,’ ‘The Perfect Pairing,’ and ‘Open by Christmas.’ Other cast members who play a pivotal role in the Hallmark movie are Zak Santigo (Edward Timsdale), Anni Ramsay (Teen Abby), Kelsey Lopes (Ashley), and Mary Beth Manning (Emily).

