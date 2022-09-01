Where Was Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Filmed?

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ is a comedy movie written and directed by Adamma Ebo, based on her 2018 short film of the same name. The narrative revolves around Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, and her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, both of whom once served a congregation in the thousands. However, when a shady scandal makes them close their church for a while, the couple must reopen the doors to their church and attempt to rebuild their congregation from scratch to make a grand comeback.

The comedy movie involves several comedic elements and subjects, the most prominent one being the use of satire to portray an organized religion. What makes the narrative all the more entertaining and hilarious is the impressive onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, Nicole Beharie, and Conphidance. The mockumentary style of filming, coupled with the use of interesting locations, including that of the church, is likely to intrigue you. So, if you wish to learn all about the filming sites of ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,’ we have got you covered!

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Filming Locations

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ was filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in and around Atlanta. The principal photography for the satirical film seemingly commenced in June and wrapped up under a month or so in July of the same year. Located in the Southeast region of the United States, Georgia is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna.

The Peach State consists of approximately 250 tree species and more than 50 protected plants, out of which red cedar, a variety of pines, oaks, hollies, and sabal palmetto are some of the state’s native trees. Now, let’s follow Trinitie and Lee-Curtis as they try to rebuild their congregation and navigate all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ were lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. By the looks of it, the production team traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta is the seat of Fulton County. There are several sources of the city’s economy, including aerospace, logistics, healthcare, transportation, news and media operations, finance, information technology, and film and television production, to name a few.

Atlanta and the surrounding areas are home to a number of ethnic and national Christian congregations, including Indian and Korean churches as well; there are more than a thousand places of worship in Atlanta. Apart from ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,’ the Big Peach has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Day Shift,’ ‘After,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Moon Knight.’

