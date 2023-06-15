Where Was Jagged Mind Filmed?

Loosely based on the short film titled ‘First Date,’ Hulu’s ‘Jagged Mind’ is a psychological thriller movie that focuses on a young woman named Billie who crosses paths with a strange and mysterious girl Alex. Once the two women connect instantly, they start dating. With the commencement of their relationship, Billie’s blackouts and strange visions begin as well. Sooner rather than later, she realizes that she is stuck in a series of time loops that forces her to live the same moments of her life over and over again. These strange occurrences circle back to Alex as they started right after Billie met and started seeing her.

The Kelley Kali directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Kate Szekely, and Jimmy Jean-Louis. The dark visuals highlight the sinister themes of the narrative, while the cityscape of Miami serves as yet another character in the movie. So, it is understandable why many of you might wonder where ‘Jagged Mind’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Jagged Mind Filming Locations

‘Jagged Mind’ was filmed in Florida, specifically in Miami metropolitan area. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller film commenced in June 2022 under the working title ‘First Date’ and wrapped up in August of the same year. Also known as the Sunshine State, Florida boasts a vast and versatile landscape, due to which the state makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hulu film!

Miami Metropolitan Area, Florida

Also known as Greater Miami, the Tri-Country Area, and the Gold Coast, the Miami metropolitan area served as the primary production location for the shooting of ‘Jagged Mind.’ The filming unit set up camp at an actual hospital and turned it into the fictional Health Memorial Emergency Room to lens the hospital scenes where Billie gets admitted. Around mid-July 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted at one of the many beaches in the metropolitan area taping some key beach scenes for the thriller movie.

Furthermore, Holiday Bowling Center & Sports Bar at 106 East Pembroke Road in the city of Hallandale Beach was transformed into the fictional Vintage Print Photobooth to record a few prominent scenes between Billie and Alex under red lighting, highlighting the evil intentions of the latter. The production team of ‘Jagged Mind’ also recorded several aerial shots from the rooftops of different buildings and from a drone.

Thus, most of you are bound to notice various popular and iconic landmarks in the backdrop of the exterior and aerial shots; some of them are South Beach, Lincoln Road, Bayside Marketplace, Downtown Miami, Brickell City Centre, the Miami Beach Architectural District, the Frost Art Museum, the Frost Museum of Science, and HistoryMiami. In addition, the locales of the Miami metropolitan area have been featured in multiple productions, such as ‘Scarface,’ ‘2 Fast 2 Furious,’ ‘The Visit,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,’ ‘The Last Thing He Wanted,’ and ‘Dexter.’

