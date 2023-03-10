Where Was Lifetime’s A Lifeguard’s Obsession Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘A Lifeguard’s Obsession’ is a thriller movie that revolves around a socially awkward and lonely lifeguard who works by the beach, looking after the safety of the people. One day, he gets called into action when he spots a young woman drowning in the currents of the ocean. He rushes in and saves her life, only to find out that she is quite a popular woman. Now, having saved the beautiful woman’s life, the lifeguard feels that he deserves a reserved spot in her heart and life.

This entitled attitude soon turns into an obsession that can put her life in grave danger. The mysterious and thrilling story unfolds mainly against the setting of a place as calming and relaxing as the beach and the surrounding areas, which gives the audience a false sense of relief until the lifeguard starts showing his true colors. So, it makes sense why many of you might be interested in learning more about the setting where the protagonist works. Well, don’t worry because we are here to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

A Lifeguard’s Obsession Filming Locations

‘A Lifeguard’s Obsession’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the mystery thriller movie reportedly commenced in October 2022 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of the same month. Given the large coastline of California, the Golden State works as the ideal production location for film projects that require the open waters and beautiful beaches in the backdrop for a significant amount of scenes. So, without much ado, let’s dive right into all the places where the filming unit set up camp for the Lifetime film!

Los Angeles County, California

During the month of October 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several pivotal sequences for ‘A Lifeguard’s Obsession’ in different streets across Los Angeles County. As for the beach scenes involving the lifeguard and his workplace, they were reportedly lensed in and around Venice Beach, which is a well-known global tourist destination and labeled as a cultural hub.

There is more to Venice Beach than it seems as it also includes Muscle Beach, the Venice Beach Boardwalk, and the Venice Beach Recreation Center which has paddle tennis courts, many beach volleyball courts, a skate dancing plaza, and some handball courts, some of which you might be able to spot in a few scenes of the Lifetime film.

Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that some of the portions of ‘A Lifeguard’s Obsession’ might have been shot in one of the many film studios situated within Los Angeles County. Interestingly enough, the film studios of all five major production companies are located in the county, including Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures. Besides this Lifetime thriller, the locales of LA County have also been featured in a myriad of productions over the years, such as ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘2 Guns,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and ‘How to Get Away with Murder.’

A Lifeguard’s Obsession Cast

While Amanda Jones portrays the popular girl who almost drowns, Christian Howard essays the role of the awkward lifeguard who saves her life. The former might seem like a familiar face to many of you because she has been featured in quite a few film projects over the course of her acting career. She plays pivotal roles in ‘Wildflower,’ ‘My Diary of Lies,’ and ‘Headless Horseman.’ On the other hand, Christian has worked on many movies and TV shows as a stunt double, choreographer, and background cast. But some of his notable works include ‘The World’s End,’ and ‘Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist.’

